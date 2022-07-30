Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Best FARA 83 loadout following buff

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Duty Warzone went live on July 27, 2022. The fourth season of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, called Mercenaries of Fortune, is experiencing various new meta changes with the mid-season update, with improvements to both the sniper and shotgun classes as well balances to assault rifles such as the currently meta NZ-41.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Rebirth of the Dead, the new You’ve survived the gold rush so far... but what about the Zombie apocalypse? 🧟‍♂️Rebirth of the Dead, the new #Vanguard map Desolation and much more are available now in Mercenaries of Fortune: Reloaded. You’ve survived the gold rush so far... but what about the Zombie apocalypse? 🧟‍♂️ 💰Rebirth of the Dead, the new #Vanguard map Desolation and much more are available now in Mercenaries of Fortune: Reloaded. https://t.co/4ktb8yiuVs

With the mid-season update here, Raven Software decided to buff up particular weapons such as the FARA 83 from Activision’s previous title, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Notably, the FARA 83 Assault Rifle has been upgraded with an increased maximum damage range of 28 meters, improved from the previous 25.4 meters.

Recommended FARA 83 loadout following Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update

While the majority of Call of Duty Warzone’s existing meta is currently being dominated by Vanguard weapons, such as the NZ-41, H4 Blixen, UGM-8, and many more, Raven Software seems to have taken notice of the players’ demands for improvements to weapons from Call of Duty’s previous titles.

As expected, the weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War can’t compete against those from Vanguard due to their five attachment slot limitations. Hence, a viable solution so far has been to increase their Max Damage Ranges instead.

In the case of the FARA 83, the Black Ops Cold War weapon witnessed a ten percent increase in its maximum damage range from 25.4 meters to 28 meters, improving its effectiveness in larger maps such as Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.

The Plaza Security and Home Grown weapon blueprints for the FARA 83 (Image via Activision)

The preferred FARA 83 loadout is as follows:

FARA 83 Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Barrel: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Starting with the muzzle attachment, the Gru Suppressor is the go-to silencer for the Warsaw Pact weapons in Black Ops Cold War. The muzzle enhances vertical recoil control and removes muzzle flash, providing better accuracy while trading it for bullet velocity and effective damage range.

To compensate for the GRU Suppressor, the 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel does the exact opposite of the muzzle, enabling an almost fifty percent increase in bullet velocity and effective damage range while reducing weapon stability. The Axial Arms 3x Optic is a great pick for long-range engagements with very little visual noise.

The Seascape and Glacier blueprint for FARA 83 (Image via Activision)

When it comes to magazines, the Spetsnaz 60 Rnd works well for team-based game modes such as duos, trios, or quads, allowing players to down multiple targets if they are able to land their shots successfully. The magazine affects the loadout very little, with a small reduction in reload quickness and added delay to ADS time.

For the underbarrel, the Spetsnaz Grip is another attachment exclusive to the Warsaw Pact weapons. For assault rifles and LMGs, this underbarrel attachment aids primarily in horizontal recoil control and very little vertical recoil control, while improving overall weapon accuracy. The only downside is to the movement speed while shooting, making players an easy target.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Zombies are coming to bit.ly/ROTD-Guide What’s worse than being overcome by the horde? Becoming part of it… 🧟‍♂️Zombies are coming to #RebirthIsland on July 27. Learn how to survive to the end in Rebirth of the Dead with tips from the #CODBlog What’s worse than being overcome by the horde? Becoming part of it… 🧟‍♂️Zombies are coming to #RebirthIsland on July 27. Learn how to survive to the end in Rebirth of the Dead with tips from the #CODBlog: bit.ly/ROTD-Guide https://t.co/3hrU14UQ0p

Season 4 Reloaded is currently live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far