Why does popular Call of Duty Warzone streamer, Swagg, prefer a FFAR loadout over MP-40?

Faze Clan&#039;s Swagg prefers new FFAR loadout over MP-40 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Faze Clan's Swagg prefers new FFAR loadout over MP-40 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Sonal Mullick
ANALYST
Modified Feb 11, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Feature

To elevate the performance of a weapon in the Call of Duty Warzone, players often tend to use different loadouts. With a proper loadout, gamers can significantly improve a gun's overall damage, recoil, rate of fire, and much more.

From submachine guns (SMGs) to assault rifles (ARs), Call of Duty Warzone offers a huge inventory of weapons to its players. Out of 21 SMGs, MP-40 is the most preferred gun due to its excellent damage and decent recoil.

FaZe Swagg brings back Warzone’s FFAR with loadout to rival MP40 dlvr.it/SJbQl9 #CallofDutyWarzone #FaZeSwagg #ffar1 https://t.co/dr1541dbj5

However, FaZe Clan’s Kris “Swagg” Lamberson recently unveiled a stunning FFAR loadout capable of competing with the popular MP-40. FFAR was first introduced in Call of Duty Cold War as a standout assault rifle that possessed a high rate of fire and offered great versatility.

Swagg’s FFAR loadout in Call of Duty Warzone

FFAR in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Red Bull)
With the introduction of new updates by Raven, gamers are experimenting with different weapons and loadouts. One such popular streamer, Swagg, revealed an FFAR loadout that makes the gun capable of dominating close-range combat as well as long-range duels.

Swagg is one of the most popular Call of Duty Warzone gamers with over 2.48 million subscribers on YouTube. Players often gravitate towards Swagg for new warzone loadouts and aggressive gameplay tips. The video in which he revealed his FFAR loadout has over 260K views so far.

Here is the FFAR Warzone loadout that Swagg used to eliminate his enemies in the above video:

  • Barrel: 21.2” Ranger
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
  • Muzzle: Suppressor
  • Ammunition: STANAG 50

Equipped with the above loadout, FFAR becomes one of the most versatile weapons in the game. According to Swagg, the loadout significantly increases the range and fire intensity of the gun.

Why is Swagg’s FFAR loadout arguably better than MP-40?

Swagg eliminating enemies with his FFAR loadout (Image via Swagg - YouTube)
Here is why Swagg’s FFAR loadout can easily compete with MP-40:

  • The 21.2” Ranger barrel and the Suppressor muzzle helped to improve the bullet velocity of FFAR. These acted as a double booster against the bullet velocity of MP-40.
  • Since, MP-40 is a submachine gun, it offers excellent mobility to the players. To compete with such mobility, Swagg used the Raider Stock, which significantly improved the gun’s agility.
  • MP-40 is renowned for being deadly in close range combat. Hence, the Serpent Wrap rear grip attachment in FFAR improved the Aim Down Sight (ADS) time which helped Swagg make quick movements during the close-range combat.
  • Swagg opted for the STANAG 50 ammunition in order to stack ample bullets, so that he could eliminate his enemies swiftly.

Edited by R. Elahi
