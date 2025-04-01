Can you increase inventory size in Schedule 1?

No, there is no direct way to increase inventory size in Schedule 1. As you progress through the game, the huge variety of products and accessories becomes difficult to manage with the limited storage capacity of just eight items. However, there are a few workarounds that might help you better manage your inventory.

Ad

Here is everything you need to know about inventory size in Schedule 1.

Possible workarounds to manage inventory size in Schedule 1

Given that there is no direct method to increase inventory size in Schedule 1, you can manage your storage by purchasing some external accessories. Here is what you can do:

Purchase storage cabinets

Gameplay still from Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

These are possibly the easiest and cheapest things you can buy to manage your resources better in the game. You get one storage cabinet for free at the start of the game, but there are better options available at Dan’s Hardware Store. The best cabinets provide you with four additional storage slots.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Top 10 tips for beginners in Schedule 1

These are extremely handy, as they allow you to store anything from ingredients to final products, thereby making space in your regular inventory.

Purchase a car

A car in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Purchasing a car is one of the most imperative steps in the game. This not only allows for more inventory space but also helps you make multiple deliveries quickly and efficiently. While any car will do in the beginning, the best car that you can buy from Hyland Auto will provide you with five additional inventory slots. These become extremely helpful as you progress further into the game.

Ad

Note: It is important to discard unwanted items at regular intervals using the Discard button in your inventory tab. These tend to clog your already limited storage space.

Check out: How to access console in Schedule 1

This covers everything you need to know about inventory size in Schedule 1. The game currently has no backpack feature. If this makes it into the game sometime in the near future, it would make a huge difference.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.