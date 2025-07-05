Can you return to Mexico in Death Stranding 2?

By Ishant Jadhav
Published Jul 05, 2025 12:41 GMT
Is it possible to revisit Mexico after the Prologue? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Is it possible to revisit Mexico after the prologue? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mexico in Death Stranding 2 is a backdrop for the game’s prologue, introducing players to the world and its mechanics. But once Sam heads off to Australia and the story moves forward, many players are wondering if they can actually revisit Mexico to explore, collect loot, or finish incomplete missions.

The good news is — Yes, you can go back to Mexico in Death Stranding 2. In this article, we’ll explain how you can revisit Mexico after completing the game’s prologue.

How to return to Mexico in Death Stranding 2

After finishing the prologue and reaching Australia, you’ll unlock the rest of the game’s world. To get back to Mexico, head toward the southwestern edge of the Australia map. Here, you’ll find the Australia Plate Gate, which acts as a portal back to where the game began. Cross it, and you’ll arrive at the Mexico Plate Gate, gaining full access to that area again.

While you’re in Mexico, you can explore the open world, take on deliveries, connect with Preppers, and collect any missed collectibles or orders. However, keep in mind that you can’t fast travel to Mexico at first.

How to unlock Fast Travel to Mexico in Death Stranding 2

To unlock fast travel between Australia and Mexico, you’ll need to complete Order No. 12. After finishing this mission, you gain access to the DHV Magellan, a special aircraft that allows you to travel quickly between major Chiral Network points in both regions.

Complete Order No. 12 to unlock the DHV Magellan as a fast travel option (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Complete Order No. 12 to unlock the DHV Magellan as a fast travel option (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Here’s how to fast travel using the Magellan:

  1. Open your map via the Options button.
  2. Hold X to begin plotting a route with the Magellan.
  3. While still holding X, press L1 to switch between the Australia and Mexico maps.
  4. Select any location within the Chiral Network to fast travel there.

Make sure you're physically standing on the Magellan when doing this — otherwise, the ship will take off without you, and you’ll be stuck watching it fly away.

In conclusion, yes, you can return to Mexico in Death Stranding 2, whether it’s to finish leftover side missions or just to soak in the scenery. While early on you’ll have to travel manually, unlocking the DHV Magellan makes going back much faster.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
