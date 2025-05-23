Can you romance NPCs in FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time?

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, a sequel to Fantasy Life, has come out swinging to positive reviews on Steam. The community is rather enthralled with the game, and given the storyline, NPCs will be a significant part of the gameplay experience. Thus, players have been wondering if you can romance NPCs in-game, since building a rapport with them might be amusing

Ad

This feature can be seen in numerous titles, such as Palia, which has a very robust romance system, allowing you to engage in multiple romances with NPCs. Of course, these don't affect gameplay or give you any advantage, but it's a nice touch. However, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time does not offer such an option or mechanic; you cannot romance NPCs.

Why can't you romance NPCs in FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To put things into perspective, a romance system or mechanic is not always required. Of course, this doesn't extend to the storyline, but rather to optional mechanics. FANTASY LIFE didn't even have a romance system in place. There was a Friendship System, locked behind a DLC, but that's not the same thing.

Moreover, on the Nintendo page, the game is age-rated as PEGI 7, which means it is suitable for children. This is another major reason why a romance system is not part of the game. It is an RPG where you can be whoever you want and live in a carefree fantasy world that romance is not a part of. You can, however, play with friends online via the multiplayer mode.

Ad

Could FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time get a romance system in the future?

No. As mentioned, given the theme of the game and age-rating, a romance system is completely out of the question. It would change the entire dynamics of the game, making it unplayable for the younger audience. And since this system was not impelenmtned from the ground up, it cannot be slotted in as a feature.

Ad

Read more FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.