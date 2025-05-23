Can you romance NPCs in FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time?

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, a sequel to Fantasy Life, has come out swinging to positive reviews on Steam. The community is rather enthralled with the game, and given the storyline, NPCs will be a significant part of the gameplay experience. Thus, players have been wondering if you can romance NPCs in-game, since building a rapport with them might be amusing
This feature can be seen in numerous titles, such as Palia, which has a very robust romance system, allowing you to engage in multiple romances with NPCs. Of course, these don't affect gameplay or give you any advantage, but it's a nice touch. However, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time does not offer such an option or mechanic; you cannot romance NPCs.
Why can't you romance NPCs in FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To put things into perspective, a romance system or mechanic is not always required. Of course, this doesn't extend to the storyline, but rather to optional mechanics. FANTASY LIFE didn't even have a romance system in place. There was a Friendship System, locked behind a DLC, but that's not the same thing.
Moreover, on the Nintendo page, the game is age-rated as PEGI 7, which means it is suitable for children. This is another major reason why a romance system is not part of the game. It is an RPG where you can be whoever you want and live in a carefree fantasy world that romance is not a part of. You can, however, play with friends online via the multiplayer mode.
Could FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time get a romance system in the future?
No. As mentioned, given the theme of the game and age-rating, a romance system is completely out of the question. It would change the entire dynamics of the game, making it unplayable for the younger audience. And since this system was not impelenmtned from the ground up, it cannot be slotted in as a feature.
Read more FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time articles here:
- Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: Digital Deluxe Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?
- Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: All available platforms and PC system requirements
- Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.