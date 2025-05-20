Palia: All Romance options and gifts guide

The ability to romance NPCs in Palia is perhaps one of the most unique aspects of the game. It will take you a while before you can actually use this feature, but knowing about it could be useful. It does take a while to sway NPCs and make them gaga over you, and much like in real life, there's a lot involved.
You have to talk to them, bring them gifts, and of course, make them feel loved. It's time to cut to the chase and learn all about romance, gifts, and everything to do with love in Palia.
How to romance an NPC in Palia
You can romance certain NPCs by building up a friendship with them through talking, completing quests, and, of course, gifting them things they like. You'll have a few hints and prompts to help you along the way, but at the end of each day, you will have to figure things out on your own to an extent. That's where this guide comes in.
As mentioned, you can start the romance process by building a friendship with an NPC. Once it reaches Level 3, you will be able to gift them a Box of Chocolates, which can be purchased from Zeki; this will initiate the courtship process, so to speak. Here's a list of all NPCs you can romance in Palia and which gifs they prefer:
With that out of the way, let's dive into the overall process and break things down into easy-to-digest to digest phases.
Note: Romancing an NPC will not unlock any special rewards; it will, however, allow you to learn about the NPC in detail and lore related to Palia itself.
Talking to NPCs
To get going with romancing, first talk to an NPC (similar to real life, except with the fact that you won't get rejected). This will let you level up your friendship with them. Be sure to talk once a day. There's no need to overdo it, as friendship points can only be earned once per hour in the real world; spamming them won't help
Giving gifts to NPCs
Romanceable NPCs can be given gifts once every day in real-world time. Much like the real world, each NPC prefers certain gifts, and they have weekly wants. Giving them exactly what they want will help speed the romance. Refer to the aforementioned table for details on gifts. Some NPCs are happier with than others with the basics.
Flirting with NPCs
Once you've reached Level 3 in friendship and have the confidence to take things further, you will be able to flirt with them. Once again, it is limited once per hour in real-world time. As such, there's no need to creep them out with too many compliments.
Completing Quests for NPCs
After you romance a character for a while, you'll unlock the option to complete Quests for them. Once you've completed it, your affection level with them will rise. They will also share a bit of their backstory.
Can you romance more than one NPC?
Yes, it is possible to romance more than one NPC. Once you wear a Village Pin associated with an NPC you are currently romancing, villagers will also react to your pin(s) with unique dialogue to acknowledge the romance. Wearing a Villager Pin registers your romantic interest with the associated NPC, and you can swap between Village Pins buff to relationship points.
Read more Palia articles here:
- Palia: Complete list of achievements and trophies
- Does Palia have an autosave system?
- How does cross-progression (cross-save) work in Palia?