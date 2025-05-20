Does Palia have an autosave system?

When playing an online game like Palia, there's always the fear of losing out on progression. What if you have connectivity issues, or what if your devices shut down abruptly? What happens to your game? Do you lose out on progress, or does the game save it for you?
Well, you'll be delighted to know that Palia has an autosave system. This ensures that even if you lose access to the game abruptly, your progress is saved on the server. So, unless you lose access to the device you're playing the title on, you do not have to worry about losing progress.
With the ability to link devices to your account, you can also make use of cross-progression (cross-save). This will allow you to play on all supported services and pick up where you last left off in-game.
Can you manually save in Palia?
For the time being, you cannot manually save your session, and there is no indication that this feature will be introduced in the future. Since progress is saved on a public server, everything is automated. This is in contrast to games such as Valheim, where the server host can initiate a manual save outside of the automated save that occurs at fixed intervals.
Truth be told, given how Palia functions, manual saves do not need to exist. As mentioned, as progress is saved on the server, even if you switch devices, you can transfer progress over to another device via your account. As such, the need for manual saves is rather moot.
In conclusion
As explained earlier, Palia has an autosave system in place that saves your progress on the server. As such, when you log out, everything you've done thus far is saved. Even if your device abruptly shuts down or you lose access to the internet, your progress will not be lost.
For instance, if you're out catching a Rainbow-tipped Butterfly, and your internet disconnects after you catch one, you won't lose it.
The only exception to this is Quests, where you might have to redo a segment if you lose connection to the game midway, but even this is a rare occurrence. In most cases, your Quest will resume where you left off. As for manual saves, it is highly doubtful that such a system will be added to the title.
