How does cross-progression (cross-save) work in Palia?

Cross-progression (cross-save) in Palia is perhaps one of the coolest features on offer. With the game being playable on the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows, you can play it anywhere and from almost any device.

This opens up many options for several reasons, especially if you're planning to play on the go or want to switch to a different gaming console. Cross-progression can be done without seeking support from the developers. Here is more on the topic at hand.

How to use cross-progression (cross-save) in Palia

Cross-progression (cross-save) essentially carries over all your data (character and farm included) to any new device. All you need to do is link your accounts for the cross-progression (cross-save) to activate.

For instance, if you primarily use Steam, you can connect your Palia account to it. Once the game has been downloaded on the platform, sign in, and you'll be prompted to connect the accounts.

Play on any platform/device by using cross-progression (cross-save) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation)

The process for consoles is similar. Simply download and launch the game on your console and log in using your Palia credentials. This will not work if you use your console-specific account username and password. When playing on a big screen, it'll also be easier to find Sacred Flowers to use at Umbraan Shrines.

If performed successfully, irrespective of the console you're playing on, all data will be carried over. You can then play on any device you wish. It is somewhat like Fortnite, where you can play the game from any device, including a smartphone. That said, be sure to read the ToS before using cross-progression (cross-save).

Are there any rewards for linking your account?

At the moment, there are no rewards for linking. However, if you're interested, you can still get some freebies on Twitch. These can be used in-game to give you a leg up.

There are several new things to do, such as the Palia Parental Dispute Quest and planting Rockhopper Pumpkin Seeds. You have until June 3, 2025, to claim the rewards, so there's no need to rush.

