How to get and use Rockhopper Pumpkin Seeds in Palia

Rockhopper Pumpkin Seeds in Palia are the latest addition to the game. Released in the v0.191: The Elderwood Expansion, it caused quite a stir as they began appearing in-game suddenly. The other new crop added with the update is Batterfly Beans.

Both crops are used in cooking dishes, which can then be consumed. It will take a while to unlock the recipes, but it will be worth the effort. On that note, here is everything you must know about Rockhopper Pumpkin Seeds in Palia.

How to get Rockhopper Pumpkin Seeds in Palia

Rockhopper Pumpkins are a new multiharvest 2x2 Crop, and to get Rockhopper Pumpkin Seeds, you won't have to look far and wide. They can be bought from Tamala’s Potion Store for 500 Essence once you have progressed through the Main Story. This could take a while for newcomers, but those who have been playing for a while should have access to it.

Players can unlock the Canned Pumpkin recipe for the Preserves Jar by completing the “Pumpkin Purveyor I” Accomplishment. Please note that this will take time, so don't rush the process.

How to use Rockhopper Pumpkin Seeds in Palia

Once you get seeds, you can plant them and wait until they grow. This will take a while as the base growth days are nine. While this duration seems substantial, this growth time is relatively short. Once the Crop is fully grown, you will get anywhere between six and nine Rockhopper Pumpkins. You can then use them in recipes. Here is the list:

Pumpkin Curry and Rice: Najuma’s Room

Pumpkin Pie: Kenli’s Room

Pumpkin Stew: Reth’s Cooking Store at Level 8

It is worth mentioning again that obtaining these recipes will take some time, so don't rush the process. It works best when you play the game at your own pace and let things happen organically.

To Summarize

Rockhopper Pumpkin Seeds in Palia can be obtained for 500 Essence from Tamala’s Potion Store. Once planted, the Crop is expected to yield up to nine Rockhopper Pumpkins after nine days of growing. You can harvest them to be used in three different recipes.

