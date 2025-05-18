Palia Parental Dispute Quest Guide

The Palia Parental Dispute Quest will require you to intervene in a difference of opinion between Einar and Hekla. They both want to raise their "offspring" in a certain way, but due to their lack of communication skills, you become the mediator in this comedic difference of ideology.
The Palia Parental Dispute Quest is not too long, but since it has been newly introduced, the option may not be available to new players. Nevertheless, when it does become available, this guide will help you complete the task at hand lickety-split.
How to complete the Palia Parental Dispute Quest
As mentioned, the task is easy (even easier than looking for Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines), but you must invest some legwork. To start, you must talk to Einar, who can typically be found at the fishing shack or the pier's edge at Fisherman's Lagoon.
Once you interact with Einar, you will see that Gil (gillyfin companion) has birthed a new clutch of eggs. Without parental instincts, Einar has separated the roe (eggs of a fish) from Gil's containment and wants to raise them.
When the same is communicated to Hekla, they have a difference of opinion. You find out that Einar has ignored the curriculum prepared by Hekla and wants to raise the roe without any guidance. You must then return to Einar and select one of the options available when it comes to choosing a guide.
Depending on your choice, you must catch a certain type of fish: Angelfish if you picked Emotional Intelligence, Devilfish if you picked Sports, Midnight Floatfish if you picked The Fandango, and Eleroo Eel if you picked Survival Skills.
Once you catch what is needed and return to Einar, you will be given Gil 522 that can be placed at your base.
To Summarize
Since the Palia Parental Dispute Quest is straightforward, you shouldn't have much trouble completing it in a few minutes. Here is a condemned breakdown of the Palia Parental Dispute Quest:
- Talk to Einar at Fisherman's Lagoon.
- Next, talk to Hekla and return to Einar.Based on your response, you will have to catch the corresponding fish.
- Return to Einar to complete the Palia Parental Dispute Quest and claim your reward.
