Palia Parental Dispute Quest Guide

The Palia Parental Dispute Quest will require you to intervene in a difference of opinion between Einar and Hekla. They both want to raise their "offspring" in a certain way, but due to their lack of communication skills, you become the mediator in this comedic difference of ideology.

Ad

The Palia Parental Dispute Quest is not too long, but since it has been newly introduced, the option may not be available to new players. Nevertheless, when it does become available, this guide will help you complete the task at hand lickety-split.

How to complete the Palia Parental Dispute Quest

Einar is truly lost (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/MechaGodzi11a Likes To Play)

As mentioned, the task is easy (even easier than looking for Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines), but you must invest some legwork. To start, you must talk to Einar, who can typically be found at the fishing shack or the pier's edge at Fisherman's Lagoon.

Ad

Trending

Hekla is much more level-headed (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/MechaGodzi11a Likes To Play)

Once you interact with Einar, you will see that Gil (gillyfin companion) has birthed a new clutch of eggs. Without parental instincts, Einar has separated the roe (eggs of a fish) from Gil's containment and wants to raise them.

Ad

Depending on your choice, you must catch a certain type of fish (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/MechaGodzi11a Likes To Play)

When the same is communicated to Hekla, they have a difference of opinion. You find out that Einar has ignored the curriculum prepared by Hekla and wants to raise the roe without any guidance. You must then return to Einar and select one of the options available when it comes to choosing a guide.

Ad

You will be rewarded with Gill 522 once the task is completed (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/MechaGodzi11a Likes To Play)

Depending on your choice, you must catch a certain type of fish: Angelfish if you picked Emotional Intelligence, Devilfish if you picked Sports, Midnight Floatfish if you picked The Fandango, and Eleroo Eel if you picked Survival Skills.

Ad

Fish Location Bait Angelfish Red Blossom Cave Glow Worm Devilfish Anywhere in the Elderwood region Any Worm Midnight Floatfish Vieuxport Sea Any Worm Eleroo Eel Vieuxport Sea Glow Worm

Ad

Once you catch what is needed and return to Einar, you will be given Gil 522 that can be placed at your base.

To Summarize

Since the Palia Parental Dispute Quest is straightforward, you shouldn't have much trouble completing it in a few minutes. Here is a condemned breakdown of the Palia Parental Dispute Quest:

Talk to Einar at Fisherman's Lagoon.

Next, talk to Hekla and return to Einar.Based on your response, you will have to catch the corresponding fish.

Return to Einar to complete the Palia Parental Dispute Quest and claim your reward.

Ad

Read more Palia articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More