Palia: How to get Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines

Palia is an intriguing world waiting to be explored. Among the many wonders that exist are Umbraan Shrines. They are scattered across the map, and you will find them throughout your playthroughs. You might be wondering what these enigmatic structures are meant for.

Ad

Do they give you buffs and boons or reveal answers to the many mysteries? Well, while the latter would be very cool, the former is more realistic. However, to activate an Umbraan Shrine, you'll need Sacred Flowers. On that note, here is how to get them in Palia.

How to get Sacred Flowers in Palia

Buy Sacred Flowers to save time (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/ZoZoOats)

Sacred Flowers are imbued with natural flow and were used by the Umbraans to pay respect to the Elderwood. You can collect them in four different ways. Certain methods are easier than others and will be possible early on in the game. Here are the various ways to get Sacred Flowers:

Ad

Trending

Look for them in Elderwood. Find and interact with them to add to your inventory. Use sound cues to find them.

They can be obtained from various Quests: Main Story, Guide, and Discovery.

You can purchase them from Tamala's Store for 350 Infected Essence.

Hunt Waveback Ogopuus and Piksii Shmoles to get Sacred Flowers.

Depending on how good you are at the aforementioned tasks, you'll have plenty of Sacred Flowers in a short duration. If you're wondering if you can grow them like Rockhopper Pumpkins, the answer is no.

Ad

What do to with Sacred Flowers in Palia?

Sacred Flowers can be found in hidden spots (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/ZoZoOats)

Once you have a few Sacred Flowers, you must use them at the Umbraan Shrines. When you complete an offering at an Umbraan Shrine, you'll be rewarded with an Artifact Mystery Bag, two Artifact Mystery Bags, or a Starstone Mystery Bag. Certain Umbraan Shrines will need more than one Sacred Flower to activate. Thus, it is important to be mindful when interacting with them.

Ad

To Summarize

You can get Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines by looking for them, obtaining them from Quests, hunting Waveback Ogopuus and Piksii Shmoles, and buying them outright from Tamala's Store. If you have the Infected Essence to spare, buying them is the fastest option.

Read more Palia articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More