Palia: How to get Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines

Palia is an intriguing world waiting to be explored. Among the many wonders that exist are Umbraan Shrines. They are scattered across the map, and you will find them throughout your playthroughs. You might be wondering what these enigmatic structures are meant for.
Do they give you buffs and boons or reveal answers to the many mysteries? Well, while the latter would be very cool, the former is more realistic. However, to activate an Umbraan Shrine, you'll need Sacred Flowers. On that note, here is how to get them in Palia.
How to get Sacred Flowers in Palia
Sacred Flowers are imbued with natural flow and were used by the Umbraans to pay respect to the Elderwood. You can collect them in four different ways. Certain methods are easier than others and will be possible early on in the game. Here are the various ways to get Sacred Flowers:
- Look for them in Elderwood. Find and interact with them to add to your inventory. Use sound cues to find them.
- They can be obtained from various Quests: Main Story, Guide, and Discovery.
- You can purchase them from Tamala's Store for 350 Infected Essence.
- Hunt Waveback Ogopuus and Piksii Shmoles to get Sacred Flowers.
Depending on how good you are at the aforementioned tasks, you'll have plenty of Sacred Flowers in a short duration. If you're wondering if you can grow them like Rockhopper Pumpkins, the answer is no.
What do to with Sacred Flowers in Palia?
Once you have a few Sacred Flowers, you must use them at the Umbraan Shrines. When you complete an offering at an Umbraan Shrine, you'll be rewarded with an Artifact Mystery Bag, two Artifact Mystery Bags, or a Starstone Mystery Bag. Certain Umbraan Shrines will need more than one Sacred Flower to activate. Thus, it is important to be mindful when interacting with them.
To Summarize
You can get Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines by looking for them, obtaining them from Quests, hunting Waveback Ogopuus and Piksii Shmoles, and buying them outright from Tamala's Store. If you have the Infected Essence to spare, buying them is the fastest option.
