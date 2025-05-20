Palia: How to catch the Rainbow-tipped Butterfly

The Rainbow-tipped Butterfly is arguably the hardest bug to catch in Palia. Spotting one is a rare occurrence in itself. It's described as a rare butterfly that got its beautiful coloring from dipping the tips of its wings in a Well of Flow, or so the ancient legends say. It could just be a product of evolution as well, but we'll never know the truth.

Ad

The one thing that can be said with absolute certainty is that the Rainbow-tipped Butterfly is hard to catch. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to make the task easier and hopefully catch at least one without much hassle.

How to catch a Rainbow-tipped Butterfly in Palia

Throw Smoke Bombs unit the critter stops moving (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation || YouTube/TheProdigyCraft)

To start things off, you'll first need to get yourself a few times. Depending on how far you've progressed, it may take you longer than intended, but preparing is going to be key in catching this elusive bug (which, by the way, is labeled as Epic in terms of rarity).

Ad

Trending

You'll need two things to catch a Rainbow-tipped Butterfly: A Buzzy Jar and many Smoke Bombs. The Buzzy Jar will reveal the location of Rare Bugs for a short duration, allowing you to spot them more easily. Once spotted, Smoke Bombs will be needed to discombobulate the critter, allowing you to catch it.

Be patient while trying to catch a Rainbow-tipped Butterfly (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation || YouTube/TheProdigyCraft)

There are four different Smoke Bombs, but the best one for the job is the Supreme Smoke Bomb. It's a bit pricy to make, but with a 100% catch success rate, it will ensure that you don't walk away empty-handed when out hunting for a Rainbow-tipped Butterfly in Palia.

Ad

When you have everything you need, you'll want to head over to Pulsewater Plains between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM. It's recommended that you show up beforehand, as it will give you time to prepare mentally. At the given time, use a Buzzy Jar and wait until a Rainbow-tipped Butterfly appears.

Next, aim with your Supreme Smoke Bomb(s) and bring the critter to a standstill. When it's down, collect and add it to your collection.

Ad

To Summarize

To catch a Rainbow-tipped Butterfly in Palia, you will need to go to Pulsewater Plains between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM. Use a Buzzy Jar to locate the critter, and then proceed to hit it with Supreme Smoke Bombs until it can be picked up and added to your collection. Consider using Sticky Smoke Bombs if you need to slow it down once alerted. It will make the process a tad easier.

Ad

Read more Palia articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More