Can you use Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play rewards in Warzone 2?

With the introduction of Season 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally launched the highly anticipated Ranked Play mode in the popular game. As the new mode adheres to the competitive CoD rules, the Ranked Mode for Modern Warfare 2 is here to bring some challenges to the community.

Additionally, players will receive a number of exclusive rewards for participating in the Ranked Mode. With Warzone 2's Ranked Mode arriving in Season 3, some fans are wondering if all the rewards obtained from Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Mode will also be accessible in Battle Royale.

Players will be happy to know that they can access all the rewards from Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode in Warzone 2 as well. Since both the games share the same engine and a unified ecosystem, every cosmetic and item that you obtain in one game will automatically be available in the other.

All Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2

In the multiplayer ranked mode, players can progress through the ranks by performing well in games, which will be determined by one's Skill Ratings. Although winning matches will definitely give you more SR, your individual performance will affect the SR gain the most in the Ranked Mode. Upon completing five Ranks, players will receive exclusive rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Here's a list of all the ranked rewards available in the game:

Ranked Rewards

Rank 5: “Ranked Competitor” Operator Skin Pack, one “Home” version and one “Away” version awarded for both the Male and Female CDL Operators

Rank 15: Pro Issue Sidearm Blueprint, which has similar attachments to what's used at the highest level of competitive play

Rank 30: New Gun Screen that tracks Ranked Play wins

Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Blueprint, which is another popular competitive Secondary weapon

Rank 50: “Ranked Veteran” Operator Skins (Home and Away) awarded to Male and Female CDL Operators, proof of your commitment to Ranked Play no matter your Skill Division

This not only includes Rank Rewards, but players will also be able to receive rewards based on their Skill Division, number of wins, and more.

Skill Division Rewards

Top 250: ‘Season 2 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 2 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: ‘Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem

Emblem Bronze: Emblem

Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The first Ranked Play player will receive a special, exclusive Animated Calling Card, and Emblem

Rewards based on wins

5 Wins: ‘Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

‘Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘MVP’ Weapon Charm

‘MVP’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘The Factor’ Large Weapon Decal

‘The Factor’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen

‘Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘Season 2 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

These are all of the rewards that players can obtain in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Mode.

