Capcom Spotlight March 9 recap: Megaman, Exoprimal, and more

March 9 saw a slew of game presentations, chief among them being Capcom's Spotlight showcase. The presentation featured major titles, such as Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and upcoming releases like Exoprimal.

With Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise bringing in the big bucks, there's seldom been a better time for the Japanese developer and publisher. Revitalizing interest in Street Fighter, SF6 is just on the horizon. Capcom's ready for a blowout this year with lots of important games, and what better place to show them off than its own Spotlight?

Capcom Spotlight - Reveals, releases, and more

Capcom Publisher sale

Kicking things off, the Capcom Publisher Sale is now live across all platforms, including Steam. Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch with deals and discounts of up to 92%.

Consumers can avail huge discounts on games like Monster Hunter Rise ($20), Resident Evil Village ($20), and the fan-favorite Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ($15), alongside DLC for various games and their Deluxe Editions with all DLC included, like Street Fighter V Champion Edition for just $10.

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

At long last, Megaman fans finally got a bone thrown to them after years of no major content. Featuring all 10 mainline Battle Network games with a custom launcher, online multiplayer, and refreshed visuals, Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection will arrive on Steam, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on April 14.

The developers have gone all out for this re-release, including all 499 Chip Cards in the game, 188 music tracks, and over 1000 illustrations. This is shaping up to be the definitive way to play the Battle Network series of games. The special "PET Pack" available for pre-order now also includes special skins for Megaman along with four extra music tracks in the game:

Hometown (Pop Rock Version)

Shooting Enemy (Dance Version)

Central Town (Kawaii Future Bass Version)

Liberation Mission (Piano Version)

Moreover, a new mode called Buster MAX mode has been added, which powers up Megaman by 100x, allowing players to speed through the gameplay and experience just the story.

Finally, the Megaman NT Warrior English dub will be available on Capcom's YouTube for free, starting March 21.

Street Fighter 6 - More ways to play

Launching June 2, 2023, Street Fighter 6 is the latest installment in a stalwart fighting game series and is one of the most anticipated titles this year.

With more than just a menu screen, SF6 features a full-blown immersive single-player story mode called World Tour - which has third-person exploration in open levels - for single-player fans. Better still is the Battle Hub for multiplayer fiends. It's an online social space aiming to emulate an old-school arcade feel.

The main reveal for today, however, is the final Commentator's voice - Japanese actress Hikaru Takahashi, giving off encouraging and enthralling commentary in the form of over-the-top voice lines.

Players who pre-order will get bonus skins for the game. Street Fighter 6 is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X|S. And it's suggested too, because the Capcom Pro Tour 2023 season includes SF6 with a first-place jackpot of 1 million dollars.

Publisher updates

40th anniversary

On June 12, 2023, a digital theme park and museum will be opened to commemorate the company's 40th anniversary. Labeled Capcom Town, a teaser is now accessible at teaser.captown.capcom.com

Capcom ID

Capcom is the latest publisher to jump into the fray of having its own publisher-specific ID to play its games. A Capcom ID is required to play its upcoming titles online, including Exoprimal, SF6 multiplayer, and Resident Evil Re:verse.

Players can sign up now at: cid.capcom.com

Exoprimal - Release date and story beats

As an "exohunter" for Aibius, relive dinosaur outbreaks and defend the world while uncovering the secrets of time travel and rescuing as many people as possible in Exoprimal, a new game.

Its release date of July 14 comes after much anticipation, and more importantly, an open beta will be available on March 17-19 UTC, with crossplay on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Exoprimal is also launching into Xbox Game Pass, complete with a battle pass system - or as they call it, a Survival Pass. Upon pre-order, get bonus content in the form of skins, a Head Start kit, and the Season 1 Pass.

Ghost Trick Phantom Detective - Release date and more

The classic mystery game from Ace Attorney director Shu Takumi gets its release date revealed today, June 30, 2023. This re-release, with updated UI, high res graphics, and increased frame rate, is now the definitive way to play this quirky mystery title about a dead man unraveling the plot of his own death.

By completing certain conditions, players can earn illustrations and music from the game in this port's new Challenges feature, including re-arrangements of the entire soundtrack. They've also made it possible to switch between the new and old soundtracks while playing.

The pre-order bonus includes a four-image background set and a two-song music set.

Monster Hunter Rise - More information

Now available on practically every platform, the latest in the Monster Hunter franchise will hit Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, the major expansion Sunbreak continues to chug along with new monsters, moves, and more, coming April 28, 2023.

Available for pre-order, the Sunbreak Deluxe Edition comes with a slew of extra cosmetics for the player character and pet.

Lots of information on Resident Evil

Reveals and releases

Resident Evil Death Island comes out in Summer 2023. That's about everything from this Spotlight, but more is on the horizon.

Resident Evil 4 Remake, however, has received a concrete release date - March 24. Along with that, the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo (trial version) is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

As always, pre-orders for RE4 are available with a golden attach case and extra ammo as bonuses.

