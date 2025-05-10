Cash Cleaner Simulator: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Cash Cleaner Simulator is a newly released simulation title that might be the perfect pick for you. The game revolves around you cleaning up a dirty pile of money from the underworld. It features a very brief list of trophies overall, however, it will totally be worth the time to collect them all.

That said, mentioned below are all the trophies available in Cash Cleaner Simulator, alongside a brief description on how to unlock them.

All trophies featured in Cash Cleaner Simulator

There are just 12 trophies available in Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive)

More and more gamers have started playing fun little niche simulation titles. The best example of this was the recently released title Schedule 1. Somewhat similar when it comes to the experience is Cash Cleaner Simulator. If you have already started playing the game and are wondering about the achievements available in the title, you are at the right place. Below is the complete list:

Strapped In - Create a proper strapped money pack like a real pro.

- Create a proper strapped money pack like a real pro. Blockbuster- Wrap a full money block in plastic.

Wrap a full money block in plastic. Rainmaker- Purchase the holy grail of flex: the moneygun.

Purchase the holy grail of flex: the moneygun. Oinkvestment - Send your first deposit to the Piggy Bank.

- Send your first deposit to the Piggy Bank. Money to Burn - Set $100,000 on fire. Could’ve funded an indie game. But hey — watching it burn is art too.

- Set $100,000 on fire. Could’ve funded an indie game. But hey — watching it burn is art too. Goal Met, Pig Fed- Hit your savings milestone. All oinks aside — well done.

Hit your savings milestone. All oinks aside — well done. Notes of Anarchy- Own every piece of rebellious currency art.

Own every piece of rebellious currency art. Slam Dunk Kingpin - Score 200 hoops. NBA is shaking.

- Score 200 hoops. NBA is shaking. Cut to the Chase - Avoid the ink by ignoring instructions. Classic you.

- Avoid the ink by ignoring instructions. Classic you. Out of Bounds - Leave the system on your own terms. We see you, rebel. And we kinda like it.

- Leave the system on your own terms. We see you, rebel. And we kinda like it. Certified Ending Enthusiast- Complete the story and reach an ending. Play it once. Overthink it forever.

Complete the story and reach an ending. Play it once. Overthink it forever. Made It, Ma!- Reach reputation level 25. Started from the bottom. Flexing at the top.

