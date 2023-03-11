The Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023 is currently proceeding with its third phase. The Stage 3 Majors kicked off on March 9, 2023, with a total of sixteen teams qualifying for the event. The winning roster will claim the championship title and take home a major portion of the prize pool.

In the very first round, four teams were knocked out, with these rosters dropping into the elimination rounds to avoid losing out a chance to climb the leaderboards. The upper brackets are currently occupied by Seattle Surge, Atlanta FaZe, Boston Breach, and Toronto Ultra. Two of these teams will proceed to the Winners Finals round.

Let’s take a quick look at the current standings of every team in the CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major.

All results in the CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major and points on the leaderboard

The CDL provides a competitive international stage for talented Call of Duty players in the esports scene. With the participating teams representing different regions and nations in the world, they must fight against one another to secure the world championship title. The entire competitive season of CDL 2023 is divided into five stages and ultimately, the CDL championship.

The current format operates under a point-based system that decides the positions of the teams on the leaderboard. Once the season ends, these points will be reset and teams must take to the stage once again with zero points.

Current standings

Given below is the list of the top twelve teams in the CDL 2023 series alongside the number of points that they've secured. It's important to note that these are live points and are subject to change based on how the teams perform in the competition.

Atlanta FaZe: 185 pts

185 pts New York Subliners: 155 pts

155 pts Toronto Ultra: 150 pts

150 pts Los Angeles Thieves: 140 pts

140 pts OpTic Texas: 120 pts

120 pts Boston Breach: 110 pts

110 pts Seattle Surge: 110 pts

110 pts Minnesota RØKKR: 110 pts

110 pts Los Angeles Guerrillas: 70 pts

70 pts Las Vegas Legion: 70 pts

70 pts Florida Mutineers: 60 pts

60 pts London Royal Ravens: 40 pts

As such, Atlanta FaZe, Los Angeles Thieves, and Seattle Surge are some of the fan favorites that have garnered massive support to win it all. Nevertheless, the tides could unpredictably take a turn in such high-stakes competitions.

Recent performances

The Winners and Elimination Round 1 have already concluded, with the Stage 3 Major getting one step closer to the Grand Finals. The teams that currently remain in the event are as follows:

Seattle Surge: Won against Los Angeles Guerrillas with a 3-2 scoreline.

Atlanta FaZe: Won against Los Angeles Thieves with a clean 3-0 scoreline.

Boston Breach: Won against OpTic Texas with a 3-0 scoreline.

Toronto Ultra: Won against New York Subliners with a 3-1 scoreline.

Las Vegas Legion: Defeated Los Angeles Guerrillas and Los Angeles Thieves.

OpTic Texas: Won against London Royal Ravens with a 3-2 scoreline.

Florida Mutineers: Won against New York Subliners with a 3-1 scoreline.

The Stage 3 Major is an important part of the entire 2023 series and will only determine the winners of this tournament. At this time, the key element is to earn as many points as possible to secure a higher spot on the leaderboard. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

