Centaurs and divination: Hogwarts Legacy developers showcase a short in-game glimpse at the castle's North Tower

There has been a dearth of any new look or information regarding Hogwarts Legacy and the enchanting wizarding world of 1890 that it is set in ever since the dedicated State of Play in March. Fans have been clamoring for another trailer for some time now, and finally, the official Twitter handle of Hogwarts Legacy recently uploaded a short glimpse into the in-game world.

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming wizarding world RPG based in the Potterverse. It is set to feature a number of iconic locations from the Harry Potter world, including Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. The gameplay reveal provided players with an extended peek at how these places will look, and they are extremely excited to explore them.

Players get a look at North Tower in Hogwarts Legacy

The official Twitter handle of Hogwarts Legacy posted a short clip featuring a passing look at the North Tower of the famed school of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The caption assured that every corner of Hogwarts has something or the other to discover. Players have already seen how detailed the rendition of the caste is in Hogwarts Legacy through the gameplay reveal.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Every corner of Hogwarts has something to discover - enjoy a small piece of the North Tower. #HogwartsLegacy Every corner of Hogwarts has something to discover - enjoy a small piece of the North Tower. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/C1d4vca3KS

From the beautifully adorned four common rooms to the massive Grand Staircase, players are in for a treat when they finally get to step into the gameworld upon launch. The recent clip provided a 20-second look at the North Tower, showcasing paintings and sculptures of centaurs.

The architecture of the place has a natural esthetic, with even the pillars designed to look like tree trunks. The space is illuminated by lit candles, and a green flame is visible in the clip, pointing towards a floo network connection in the North Tower.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy The hustle and bustle of Hogsmeade can be reached quickly on foot, and even quicker by Floo Flame. #HogwartsLegacy The hustle and bustle of Hogsmeade can be reached quickly on foot, and even quicker by Floo Flame. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/2gDexLirv2

The North Tower is also known as the Divination Tower in the Harry Potter canon and is one of the many towers at Hogwarts. The tower is connected to the main castle through the Divination corridor. The presence of the North Tower could indicate that there will be classes on divination taken there.

It is a branch of magic that seeks to prophesize what will happen in the future, "or gather insights into past, present and future events, through various rituals and tools," according to the Harry Potter wiki. The emphasis on centaurs in the shared clip also draws light to the fact that centaurs have a distinct method of practicing divination different from humans.

WB Games Avalanche @AvalancheWB While putting together last week's trailer, we came across this hilarious bug and had to share. While putting together last week's trailer, we came across this hilarious bug and had to share. https://t.co/eLq2SQFN9j

Theirs was mainly based on observing the movement of planets, moons and stars. According to the Harry Potter wiki, the centaur colony in the Forbidden Forest heavily practiced this method. Furthermore, centaurs do not hold a high opinion of the way humans perform divination. The gameplay reveal has already shown centaurs so it is likely they may be involved with acts of divination in-game.

It will be exciting to see whether the divination professor will be a centaur like it was for Harry Potter when Firenze joined the teaching staff of Hogwarts after Dolores Umbridge sacked Professor Trelawney. The reaction from fans has been a tad bitter-sweet.

While many enjoyed the attention to detail from the developers and the general esthetic of the North Tower in-game, others were frustrated to still not have a new trailer with a release date announced. Many wonder if the game is set to be delayed again as there has not been much promotional marketing for a title set to be released in four or so months.

While it is great that the WB Games Avalanche is providing fans with such short glimpses, one surely hopes that there is another showcase in the near future for fans to once again get excited about.

Coming in holiday 2022, Hogwarts Legacy will be releasing on PlayStation 4, 4 Pro & 5, Xbox Series One & X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

