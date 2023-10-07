5 characters to avoid using with Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail, a space RPG from Hoyoverse, will get its 1.4 patch next week. The second ice DPS character in the game, Jingliu, will be introduced in the first half of the patch. She originally appeared in the animated short for Jing Yuan, a lightning unit and pivotal figure in the Xianzhou plot. The update will be available on October 11 across all platforms.

Jingliu is a five-star ice destruction character with a unique kit. She uses the health points of her teammates as fuel for her strikes. As a result, she needs a particular team to run accompany her, especially when tackling the game's more challenging content.

To help you make an informed decision while assembling a team for Jingliu, let's go over some characters you should avoid using alongside her.

Characters who do not synchronize well with Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

1) Blade

The Madman of Xianzhou and a Stellaron Hunter (Image via Hoyoverse)

On paper, Blade should be a great teammate for Jingliu. Her kit works around taking health from allies, and Blade can deal more damage when his health becomes low, i.e., his stacks build faster when his HP decreases, which allows him to unleash a devastating blow.

However, this HP decreasing mechanic will cause problems in the more challenging content of Honkai Star Rail, like Memory of Chaos or Simulated Universe's Swarm Disaster event, where your healer needs to play an active role. You might run out of skill points or not have your ultimate that will help poor Blade survive.

2) Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae

The starter hunt character we get goes through a Pokemon evolution (Image via Hoyoverse)

Imbibitor Lunae was added to Honkai Star Rail in the 1.3 patch. He is an imaginary destruction unit whose kit depends on dealing massive damage in a vast area. However, it comes with a catch, and he requires a lot of skill points to deal this damage.

Jingliu has two states of attack. Her regular attacks won't generate any skill points in her enhanced form. This makes running Imbibitor Lunae with her a bad idea, as your supports still need skill points to buff or protect your team, which might damage your skill-point economy.

3) Arlan

Arlan is a lightning destruction unit and a four-star (Image via Hoyoverse)

Arlan does not see much playtime currently as he is a very niche unit in Honkai Star Rail. One of the worst parts about running Arlan is that he needs a lot of survivability. Like Blade, He damages himself to dish out damage, and he also needs to be kept at a very low HP to dish out effective attacks.

In a Jingliu team composition, he suffers from the same issue as Blade of having to constantly micromanage skill points and struggling to survive. Essentially, this problem can be solved with preservation units, but that also creates an additional problem, which will be discussed below.

4) Gepard

Want a dashing knight who bashes enemies with his sister's guitar case? Gepard is your guy (Image via Hoyoverse)

Gepard is undoubtedly one of the best five-star units you can get from the standard banner. He is an ice preservation unit who gives massive shields to your entire team. He remains valid to this date for this reason in more challenging content, even after the introduction of Honkai Star Rail's second five-star preservation unit, Fu Xuan.

Gepard is useless in a Jingliu team. Although he can negate enemy damage with his shields, Jingliu's passive that takes allies' health to buff herself will eventually kill the team since shields will not prevent HP from depleting. It's also recommended to run one sustain unit, i.e., a preservation or abundance character, as the other two slots will be used by harmony units most of the time.

5) March 7th

She is a great character, both in terms of story and playability (Image via Hoyoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's icon, March 7th, is a great pick. She is an ice preservation four-star unit and can be obtained for free when you start the game. March's skills provide a massive shield to one ally, increasing the chances of them getting hit by an enemy. When the shielded ally gets hit, March launches a follow-up attack, dealing ice damage to the enemy.

March can help you clear more formidable content in Honkai Star Rail and has been a solid support unit in many teams. She will, however, be unable to participate in Jingliu's squad for the same reason as Gepard. Additionally, the fact that she only protects one ally (as opposed to the entire team) results in the other members of her team getting exposed to enemy attacks.