Cheapest 90-rated players in FIFA 23 (April 2023)

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is over halfway into its annual game cycle, and with a plethora of promos and special cards being added to the game, fans have more choices than ever for their squads. There are more high-rated items in FUT than ever before, and fans can purchase them for use in SBCs or on the virtual pitch.

The overall rating of a card in FIFA 23 is not always indicative of its viability in the current meta of the game. However, highly-rated items are always sought-after due to their utility in several aspects of Ultimate Team.

With EA Sports releasing new and expensive SBCs with every promo and event, demand for fodder cards is on the rise.

These are the cheapest 90-rated cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The transfer market is a crucial part of the Ultimate Team experience, and it is more relevant than ever in FIFA 23. Gamers can access the market to purchase cards for their squads or SBCs using the in-game currency. In such a scenario, it is important for them to learn more about the most cost-friendly items at their disposal.

However, there is a difference between players who are usable in-game and those who are coveted only for their overall rating.

These 90-rated FIFA 23 cards are cheap and effective on the virtual pitch

The influx of promos in FUT has provided gamers with plenty of cheap beasts who are absolute monsters in-game despite being extremely affordable. These include gold versions of players who have lost their status in the top-tier meta over time, as well as new promo variants that are cheap due to being easily obtained through packs.

Virgil van Dijk (Gold)

Mohammed Salah (Gold)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Gold)

Marcelo Brozovic (Path to Glory)

Mats Hummels (FUT Birthday)

Gary Lineker (World Cup Icon)

Michael Laudrup (World Cup Icon)

Miroslav Klose (World Cup Icon)

Joshua Kimmich (UEFA Champions League MOTM)

Jean-Pierre Papin (World Cup Hero)

While these players are not elite-tier in their respective positions, they still possess attributes that adhere to the current meta of FIFA 23.

These 90-rated FIFA 23 cards are excellent SBC fodder

On the other side of the spectrum are players who are undesirable when it comes to their performance on the pitch. However, they are still valuable for their high overall rating and have been relegated to the status of SBC fodder. With a variety of SBCs being released regularly in Ultimate Team, fans are always on the lookout for high-rated items to exchange for more desirable SBC versions.

Some of the cheapest 90-rated fodder cards include:

Thibaut Courtois (Gold)

Manuel Neuer (Gold)

Christian Veiri (Prime Icon)

Rui Costa (Prime Icon)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Prime Icon)

Toni Kroos (Team of the Week)

Thomas Muller (Road to the Knockouts)

Casemiro (Team of the Week)

Harry Kane (Team of the Week)

The roster contains a wide variety of special cards, including Team of the Week and Prime Icon items.

