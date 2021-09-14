Chelsea FIFA 22 player ratings ranked from best to worst

With FIFA 22 set to come out on October 1, a range of player ratings and other information has already been released concerning the game.

European champions Chelsea might be disappointed that they have just one player featured in the top-22 list. French world champion and former Leicester midfielder N’Golo Kante leads the squad as far as overall ratings are concerned.

Regardless, Chelsea has an elite squad with as many as 17 players rated at least 80 in FIFA 22. The following article ranks the club's players with respect to overall ratings from best to worst.

FIFA 22 ratings: Kante, Lukaku & Chelsea's best players revealed https://t.co/EUVOHTLWmO pic.twitter.com/dlbA1PC3oY — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) September 13, 2021

Chelsea FIFA 22 player ratings: How good a squad does the European Champion have?

While Chelsea’s squad might still not feature among Europe’s elite in FIFA 22 with respect to overall ratings, four players have been given upgrades after their impressive performances last season. This list includes Christian Pulisic and Ben Chilwell, who have both been upgraded to 82 from 81.

Chelsea in FIFA 22 🔵 pic.twitter.com/w1GFuddpmT — FIFA 22 News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 11, 2021

On the other hand, Senegalese keeper Edouard Mendy got the biggest upgrade among Chelsea players. He has a rating of 83 after having an overall of 79 in FIFA 21.

Finally, Mason Mount has also seen a considerable upgrade from 80 to 83 this year. The overall rankings of Chelsea players concerning FIFA 22 ratings can be seen below:

N'Golo Kante - 90

Romelu Lukaku - 88

Jorginho - 85

Thiago Silva - 85

Timo Werner - 84

Kai Havertz - 84

Hakim Ziyech - 84

Edouard Mendy - 83

Mason Mount - 83

Mateo Kovacic - 83

Toni Rudiger - 83

Cesar Azpilicueta - 83

Christian Pulisic - 82

Ben Chilwell - 82

Saul - 82

Reece James - 81

Andreas Christensen - 80

Kepa - 79

Marcos Alonso - 79

Ross Barkley - 78

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 77

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 75

Malang Sarr - 74

Trevoh Chalobah - 73

Marcus Bettinelli - 71

Lewis Baker - 70

Jorginho might have won the European Player of the Year award, but features at third as far as his FIFA 22 rating is concerned. The second highest-rated player after Kante is Chelsea’s new signing and returning star Romelu Lukaku.

The 36-year old Thiago Silva has also been given an overall score of 85, with a total of three players sharing the accolade of being the joint 4th-highest rated player in the league.

This includes Champions League Final scorer Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and former Ajax prodigy Hakim Ziyech.

Also Read

While Chelsea might not have the strongest squad with respect to overall ratings, they still have a lot of depth, and fans will be happy overall with the squad rating.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer