Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Current player count and sales (April 25, 2025)

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is the debut title from Sandfall Interactive and belongs to the RPG genre. Released on April 24, 2025, it has received positive responses from players all over the world for its engaging gameplay elements. The game features unique mechanics that allow players to perform real-time actions such as parrying, dodging, and attacking.

This article highlights the current player count and sales of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on Steam.

How many active players are in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 count right now?

Since its launch just one day ago, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has already received remarkable feedback from various regions. As per information available on SteamDB, the game currently has over 60,000 active players (which is gradually increasing) with an all-time peak player count of 71,225.

Active players of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via SteamDB)

Interestingly, Clair Obscur has surpassed the player count of various popular RPG games launched recently, including Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which had 46,000, and Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake had 45,357. The game is currently available on Steam (for PC users), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

What is the sales count of Clair Obscur Expedition 33?

In just one day, the title has achieved remarkable sales of 500K copies. In an X post by @expedition33, the developers expressed their appreciation and said:

“A milestone for us, reached sooner than we'd ever imagined. Thank you all.”

Apart from that, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is currently the third top-selling game and the second in the RPG genre on Steam globally. The base game is priced at $44.99, while its Deluxe Edition costs $53.99.

Apart from that, the title also comes in a Collector’s Edition, which costs $149.99. Players from the USA can purchase the Collector’s Edition from Gamestop, while those from Europe can get it from Laced Records.

