Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 25, 2025 13:41 GMT
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has arrived on PC (Image via Sandfall Interactive)
Sandfall Interactive has recently released Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. The title is developed using Unreal Engine and is highly visually oriented. Thus, the game is a bit demanding and requires at least the RTX 3060 Ti to run at the recommended settings.

While both RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 GPUs can run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 smoothly, we recommend tweaking the settings a little bit to get optimum performance. This article highlights the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for these GPUs.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is a high-end GPU that can run most games smoothly. Recommended settings for using it to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 are as follows:

General

  • Quick Preset: High
  • Scaling Type: DLSS
  • Scaling Mode: DLAA
  • Resolution Scale: 100%
  • Max FPS: Unlimited
  • VSync: Disable
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

  • Gamma: 1
  • Contrast: 1
  • Brightness: 1

Post Process

  • Motion Blur: Disable
  • Film Grain: Disable
  • Chromatic Aberration: Disable
  • Vignette: Disable

Rendering

  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Shadows: High
  • Global Illumination: High
  • Reflection: High
  • Post Process: High
  • Texture: High
  • Visual Effects: High
  • Foliage: High
  • Shading: High
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070

In terms of performance, the RTX 5070 is more powerful than the recommended 3060 Ti. Players can adjust their in-game graphics settings to the following configuration to consistently get more than 60 FPS:

General

  • Quick Preset: Custom
  • Scaling Type: DLSS
  • Scaling Mode: Quality
  • Resolution Scale: 100%
  • Max FPS: Unlimited
  • VSync: Disable
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Active Monitor: As per preference
  • Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Image

  • Gamma: 1
  • Contrast: 1
  • Brightness: 1

Post Process

  • Motion Blur: Disable
  • Film Grain: Disable
  • Chromatic Aberration: Disable
  • Vignette: Disable

Rendering

  • Anti-Aliasing: Epic
  • Shadows: High
  • Global Illumination: High
  • Reflection: High
  • Post Process: High
  • Texture: Epic
  • Visual Effects: High
  • Foliage: Epic
  • Shading: High

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

