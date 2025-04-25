Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

Sandfall Interactive has recently released Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. The title is developed using Unreal Engine and is highly visually oriented. Thus, the game is a bit demanding and requires at least the RTX 3060 Ti to run at the recommended settings.

While both RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 GPUs can run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 smoothly, we recommend tweaking the settings a little bit to get optimum performance. This article highlights the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for these GPUs.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is a high-end GPU that can run most games smoothly. Recommended settings for using it to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 are as follows:

General

Quick Preset: High

High Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: DLAA

Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070

In terms of performance, the RTX 5070 is more powerful than the recommended 3060 Ti. Players can adjust their in-game graphics settings to the following configuration to consistently get more than 60 FPS:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: Epic

Epic Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: Epic

Epic Shading: High

