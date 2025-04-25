Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

Sandfall Interactive has recently released Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. The title is developed using Unreal Engine and is highly visually oriented. Thus, the game is a bit demanding and requires at least the RTX 3060 Ti to run at the recommended settings.
While both RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 GPUs can run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 smoothly, we recommend tweaking the settings a little bit to get optimum performance. This article highlights the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for these GPUs.
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is a high-end GPU that can run most games smoothly. Recommended settings for using it to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 are as follows:
General
- Quick Preset: High
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: DLAA
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Shadows: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Process: High
- Texture: High
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: High
- Shading: High
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5070
In terms of performance, the RTX 5070 is more powerful than the recommended 3060 Ti. Players can adjust their in-game graphics settings to the following configuration to consistently get more than 60 FPS:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Shadows: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Process: High
- Texture: Epic
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: Epic
- Shading: High
