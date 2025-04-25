Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG released on April 24, 2025. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, the game features a visually rich narrative and an intense combat system. It's available on multiple platforms, namely Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ad

Despite being a graphics-rich title, the game is just borderline demanding. Its system requirements recommend the Radeon RX 6800 XT for a GPU. Thus, gamers who own the Radeon RX 7900 GRE or the RX 7900 XT should be able to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 at very high settings.

Being AMD GPUs, these cards only support FSR upscaling. Unfortunately, the game does not feature FSR upscaling, so we'll have to use moderate settings to attain smoother framerates. This article will highlight the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly a Radeon RX 7900 GRE or an RX 7900 XT GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Radeon RX 7900 GRE

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs at 1440p on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RX 7900 GRE's 16 GB VRAM offers a high performance threshold and easily handles the game at 1440p resolution. We've enabled mostly High graphics settings, with a few modifications for better performance. Since FSR isn't available in the game, we've opted for Intel XeSS upscaling, set to Quality mode.

Ad

This mode allows for a more balanced approach, featuring great image quality and performance. We recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't have a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the RX 7900 GRE:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 58.826% (Greyed out)

58.826% (Greyed out) Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Ad

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: Epic

Epic Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: Medium

Medium Shading: High

Also read: All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RX 7900 XT

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 looks amazing at 1440p on the RX 7900 XT (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RX 7900 XT's whopping 20 GB VRAM does an incredible job of handling the game at 1440p resolution. We've enabled both High and Medium graphics here, which produce stunning visual quality with high-res textures and environments. We've turned on Intel XeSS upscaling and set it to Ultra Quality mode, featuring better visual quality with a small jump in performance.

Ad

With the given settings, you should see around 60 FPS framerates. The game could also run at 4K, but you could see a significant drop in performance. While it won't be unplayable, you certainly can't reach the 60 FPS mark.

These are the best settings for the RX 7900 XT:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Resolution Scale: 66.669% (Greyed out)

66.669% (Greyed out) Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Ad

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: Medium

Medium Texture: Epic

Epic Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

This concludes the article on the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT. The provided settings should help you get an average of 50-70 FPS, with high-quality textures and visual effects. We've restricted our settings to 1440p for better performance. However, you could play at 4K if you don't mind lower framerates of 30-40 FPS with moderate settings.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More