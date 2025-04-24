Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG that's releasing today, April 24, 2025. The game is available on different platforms, like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Developed on Unreal Engine 5, it features a visually oriented story with an intense combat system.
Looking at the visuals, you might think the game would be very demanding. However, judging by the system requirements, we see that it's just moderately demanding, requiring at least the RTX 3060 Ti to run at recommended settings. Luckily, gamers who own the RTX 3090 should have no issues running it at the best graphics settings.
The game runs perfectly on a powerful GPU like the RTX 3090. However, we recommend tweaking the settings a bit to obtain optimal performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the RTX 3090.
Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an RTX 3090 GPU.
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3090
The game looks absolutely stunning on the RTX 3090. The GPU's high graphical prowess enables you to run the game at its best settings, with the Epic graphics preset. With attributes like texture, visual effects, and reflections set to max quality, you should be able to enjoy the title at its best.
With the given settings, it should run very smoothly at over 60 fps on average. We've opted not to turn on Motion Blur, Chromatic Aberration, or Film Grain, as they could affect performance. However, if you don't mind a slight drop in performance, you could turn on Motion Blur or Chromatic Aberration for slightly more realism.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3090:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 66.7%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Shadows: Epic
- Global Illumination: Epic
- Reflection: Epic
- Post Process: Epic
- Texture: Epic
- Visual Effects: Epic
- Foliage: Epic
- Shading: Epic
Also read: All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements
This concludes the article on the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3090. It is a very visually oriented game, so it's far more enjoyable with the higher resolution and graphics enabled.
With the given settings, you should be able to see over 60 fps on this GPU. As mentioned, feel free to play around with some visual effects like Motion Blur and so on for a better visual experience, albeit at the cost of a few framerates.
