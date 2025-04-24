Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG that's releasing today, April 24, 2025. The game is available on different platforms, like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Developed on Unreal Engine 5, it features a visually oriented story with an intense combat system.

Ad

Looking at the visuals, you might think the game would be very demanding. However, judging by the system requirements, we see that it's just moderately demanding, requiring at least the RTX 3060 Ti to run at recommended settings. Luckily, gamers who own the RTX 3090 should have no issues running it at the best graphics settings.

The game runs perfectly on a powerful GPU like the RTX 3090. However, we recommend tweaking the settings a bit to obtain optimal performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the RTX 3090.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an RTX 3090 GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 runs Clair Obscur Expedition 33 at 1440p resolution (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game looks absolutely stunning on the RTX 3090. The GPU's high graphical prowess enables you to run the game at its best settings, with the Epic graphics preset. With attributes like texture, visual effects, and reflections set to max quality, you should be able to enjoy the title at its best.

Ad

With the given settings, it should run very smoothly at over 60 fps on average. We've opted not to turn on Motion Blur, Chromatic Aberration, or Film Grain, as they could affect performance. However, if you don't mind a slight drop in performance, you could turn on Motion Blur or Chromatic Aberration for slightly more realism.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3090:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 66.7%

66.7% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Ad

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Shadows: Epic

Epic Global Illumination: Epic

Epic Reflection: Epic

Epic Post Process: Epic

Epic Texture: Epic

Epic Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Foliage: Epic

Epic Shading: Epic

Also read: All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements

This concludes the article on the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for the RTX 3090. It is a very visually oriented game, so it's far more enjoyable with the higher resolution and graphics enabled.

With the given settings, you should be able to see over 60 fps on this GPU. As mentioned, feel free to play around with some visual effects like Motion Blur and so on for a better visual experience, albeit at the cost of a few framerates.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More