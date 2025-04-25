Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is Sandfall Interactive's latest turn-based RPG. The title was released on April 24, 2025, and can currently be played on various platforms like PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is highly visually oriented and requires moderately powerful GPUs to run smoothly.

Two capable GPUs that can consistently run this game are the RX 9070 and the RX 9070 XT. Both these units are better than the recommended GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPUs.

This article highlights the best settings for running Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on a system equipped with Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Radeon RX 9070

The following setup should run the game at 1440p above 60fps on the Radeon RX 9070:

General

Quick Preset: High

High Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: DLAA

DLAA Resolution Scale: 66.669%

66.669% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen Resolution: 2560×1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

In the setup above, if the Quick Preset is set to Epic, the framerate will likely drop to around 50 fps. To counter it, you may need to set the Rendering to Medium, which will negatively impact the visual aspect of the game.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Radeon RX 9070 XT

While the game runs well on the Radeon RX 9070, it works even better on the XT variant. The following setup should run the Obscur Expedition game at 4K above 60fps:

General

Quick Preset: High

High Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Resolution Scale: 100%

Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

If you want to set Quick Preset to Epic, consider turning the resolution to 2560 x 1440 for consistent results.

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: High

Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

