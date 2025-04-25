Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG released on April 24, 2025. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, the game has a visually rich storyline and an intense combat system. It's available on Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Despite being rich in visuals and graphics, the game is not very demanding. Looking at its system requirements, we see that it only requires a minimum of the RTX 3060 Ti or the Radeon RX 6800 XT to run at recommended settings. Therefore, gamers who own the RX 7800 XT should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions and graphics.
Being an AMD GPU, the 7800 XT cannot utilize DLSS and only uses FSR upscaling. Unfortunately, the game only supports DLSS upscaling, so you must stick to TSR or XeSS upscaling for better performance. Therefore, the absence of FSR means you'd have to moderate the settings to attain smoother framerates.
This article will look at the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Radeon RX 7800 XT.
Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an RX 7800 XT GPU.
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RX 7800 XT
The RX 7800 XT's 16GB VRAM does an incredible job at handling the game at 1440p resolution. We've opted for a mix of Epic, High, and Medium settings, providing great visual quality without compromising performance.
As FSR is unavailable in this game, we've opted for Intel XeSS. It's been set to Quality mode, providing a decent boost in image quality and performance. We recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
Visual effects like Motion Blur, Film Grain, and Chromatic Aberration have been turned off, as they may affect performance. However, turn them on if you want more realistic visuals and don't mind a small dip in performance.
These are the best settings for the RX 7800 XT:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: XeSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 58.826% (Greyed out)
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Shadows: Medium
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Process: High
- Texture: Epic
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: Medium
- Shading: High
Also read: All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements
The provided settings should give you amazing textures and immersive visuals. While the RX 7800 XT is marketed as a 1440p gaming card, it can also handle 4K. However, even with moderation in settings, it would be difficult to hit 60 FPS at this resolution. Therefore, we've chosen to stick to 1440p resolution with the optimized settings.
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti
- Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3090