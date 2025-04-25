Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG released on April 24, 2025. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, the game has a visually rich storyline and an intense combat system. It's available on Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Despite being rich in visuals and graphics, the game is not very demanding. Looking at its system requirements, we see that it only requires a minimum of the RTX 3060 Ti or the Radeon RX 6800 XT to run at recommended settings. Therefore, gamers who own the RX 7800 XT should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions and graphics.

Being an AMD GPU, the 7800 XT cannot utilize DLSS and only uses FSR upscaling. Unfortunately, the game only supports DLSS upscaling, so you must stick to TSR or XeSS upscaling for better performance. Therefore, the absence of FSR means you'd have to moderate the settings to attain smoother framerates.

This article will look at the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an RX 7800 XT GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RX 7800 XT

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 looks amazing at 1440p on the RX 7800 XT (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RX 7800 XT's 16GB VRAM does an incredible job at handling the game at 1440p resolution. We've opted for a mix of Epic, High, and Medium settings, providing great visual quality without compromising performance.

As FSR is unavailable in this game, we've opted for Intel XeSS. It's been set to Quality mode, providing a decent boost in image quality and performance. We recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Visual effects like Motion Blur, Film Grain, and Chromatic Aberration have been turned off, as they may affect performance. However, turn them on if you want more realistic visuals and don't mind a small dip in performance.

These are the best settings for the RX 7800 XT:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 58.826% (Greyed out)

58.826% (Greyed out) Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Shadows: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: Epic

Epic Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: Medium

Medium Shading: High

Also read: All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements

The provided settings should give you amazing textures and immersive visuals. While the RX 7800 XT is marketed as a 1440p gaming card, it can also handle 4K. However, even with moderation in settings, it would be difficult to hit 60 FPS at this resolution. Therefore, we've chosen to stick to 1440p resolution with the optimized settings.

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More