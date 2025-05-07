Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete the Danseuse Teacher side quest

In Clair Obscur Expedition 33, there are several unique side quests hidden across the map. Considering how large the map is and how many locations there are to explore, many quests often go unnoticed. If you're looking to unlock a free outfit, there's a side quest that is hidden in a remote section and requires a bit of skill to complete.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about completing the Danseuse Teacher side quest in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Danseuse Teacher side quest walkthrough

Before you start, it is highly recommended that you undertake this journey once you've unlocked flying, as you need to travel a lot. Without flying, it's a really long route that takes several minutes.

Find the Danseuse Teacher

Frozen Hearts location on map (Image via Sandfall Interactive || YouTube @ConCon)

The Danseuse Teacher can be found in the Frozen Hearts landmark on the map. Keep exploring this cold and isolated area until you reach a train track. Cross this track and continue exploring to the left, where you'll eventually find a large cave entrance. Head inside and follow the cave until you find a rope leading you up.

As you continue forward, ignore any enemies you find and go to the left until you find another rope that takes you down. There, you will spot the Danseuse Teacher standing with three students. Unlike most of the random NPCs you find in this game, none of them will attack you.

Talk to the Danseuse Teacher

The Danseuse Teacher and her students (Image via Sandfall Interactive || YouTube @ConCon)

Approach the Danseuse Teacher and interact with her to start a conversation. She’ll speak about her history, the meaning of dance, and several other things based on your responses. Listen carefully to her story and complete the dialogue. This conversation sets the stage for the challenge she gives you next.

Parry her attacks

Parrying the attacks (Image via Sandfall Interactive || YouTube @ConCon)

After the conversation ends, the Danseuse Teacher will challenge you to a trial. Your objective is to parry every single one of her attacks. While this sounds straightforward, it's quite a difficult task, and timing is everything here. If you miss even a single parry, you’ll have to restart. It might take a few tries, but with practice, you’ll get the right rhythm.

Reward

Danseuse Outfit (Image via Sandfall Interactive || YouTube @ConCon)

Once you successfully parry all the attacks, the Danseuse Teacher will acknowledge your skill and reward you with the Danseuse Outfit for Lune. Do note that it's purely a cosmetic item with no advantages, but it adds a special touch to your character's appearance.

