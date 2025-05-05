Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Sinister Cave

The Sinister Cave is an optional location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, north of Sirene, near Gestral Beach. The area is filled with collectibles and unique weapons that help you progress in the game. As the island is situated in a remote location, it can only be reached by swimming across the sea, for which you must unlock Esquie's swimming ability. Inside the cave, you will encounter a boss that must be defeated to complete your objectives.

This guide explains how to complete Sinister Cave in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Sinister Cave walkthrough

The Sinister Cave is located within a small island called the Continent, north of Sirene. To reach there, you must unlock Esquie's swimming ability, which can be obtained as part of the main storyline while exploring Old Lumiere.

Collect the Elerim weapon

Collect the Elerim weapon (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

Once you arrive at the cave, your primary objectives are to collect all available items and defeat a boss known as Chromatic Chalier. When inside the cave, the first thing you will come across is the Expedition Rest Point straight ahead.

Make your way through the tunnel that takes you to an open area. Take the left path from there and continue running until you encounter a glowing statue. There, you will find the first item, the Elerim, a weapon made for Lune.

Defeat Chromatic Chalier

Fight with Chromatic Chalier (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

Take the right path from the exit of the tunnel, the area where you earlier took the left path while searching for the Elerim. Continue moving forward, passing a lantern, until you encounter the boss named Chromatic Chalier. Use combat techniques to defeat it. When defeated, the boss will drop some rewards, including Chalium, Resplendent Chroma Catalyst, and Colour of Lumina.

Corderon weapon location

The location of the Corderon weapon (Image via Kepler Interactive)

To get the Corderon weapon, exit the area and return to the lantern location. From there, look for a cliff to grapple onto to reach another path in the cave. Continue grappling once more, and you will end up at a dead-end ridge. Jump down from that ridge to find the Marchant, and beside it, you will find the Corderon weapon.

Nocturne Pour Lumiere (Music Record) location

The Nocturne Pour Lumiere (Music Record) location inside the Sinister Cave (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Follow the same route back to the lantern area and continue grappling until you reach the dead-end ridge again. However, this time, instead of dropping directly down, look for a hole in the cave's ground. Drop down onto the tunnel ledge to collect Nocturne Pour Lumiere and complete the Sinister Cave quest.

