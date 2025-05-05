Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Endless Night Sanctuary

The Endless Night Sanctuary in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a location that is filled with collectibles, rewards, and a special weapon. It is situated in a red forest area close to the Sinister Cave, far from the primary locations. In the Endless Night Sanctuary quest, you are required to explore all the Expedition Rest Points, defeat the two main bosses, and obtain collectibles that will help you in future runs.

This article guides you on how to complete Endless Night Sanctuary in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Endless Night Sanctuary walkthrough

The Endless Night Sanctuary is located in a red forest area, east of the Carousel and south of the Sinister Cave. This area is only accessible with Esquie's flying ability, which you can unlock in Act 3. The place has three rest points: Entrance Expedition, Warrior’s Route, and Night Totem. You must explore all three of them to fulfill your objective.

Explore the Entrance Expedition Rest Point

Entrance Expedition Rest Point in the Endless Night Sanctuary (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

As you enter the Endless Night Sanctuary area, you will come across the Entrance Expedition Rest Point directly ahead. This location is stocked with collectibles that can help you progress in the game. Make sure to collect all before moving on to the other rest points. To get the Chroma, head straight until you reach a slope. Down that slope, you will find it.

Location of Gradient Break

Collecting Gradient Break (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

There, you will also encounter a few enemies, but they are relatively easy to defeat. To collect Gradient Break, follow the left path from Grandis and make your way until you find a fallen stone. Take a right turn from there and you will find the Gradient Break in the alcove.

Location of Colour of Lumina

Collecting Colour of Lumina (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

To find the Colour of Lumina, take the right path from where you obtained the Gradient Break. Follow it to the end, and you will find a violet-glowing Colour of Lumina nestled in a small alcove. After collecting everything, return to the road to reach the Entrance Expedition Rest Point.

Warrior's Route Rest Point

The second Rest Point is located near where you encounter Grandis. Move to the left of Grandis to find the Warrior’s Route Rest Point flag.

Defeat the Ultimate Sakapatate

A still of Ultimate Sakapatate in the Endless Night Sanctuary (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

As you continue exploring, you will enter an open area where a cutscene plays. Here, you will face the three enemies: Robust, Ranger, and Ultimate Sakapatate (boss). You must defeat all of them to continue further. Thankfully, there are some combat techniques in the game that you can use to easily defeat them. Once defeated, the boss will drop its unique weapon, the Joyaro.

After defeating the boss, take the left path toward the Petank to find the Grandiose Chroma Catalyst, which is useful for weapon upgrades. To get more Grandiose Chroma and other collectibles, engage in a battle with the Petank and defeat it before it escapes. Once done, head back to the Warrior’s Route Rest Point flag.

Night Totem Rest Point

From the Warrior’s Route Rest Point, head straight, crawling beneath the fallen stones until you discover a tunnel. Make your way through the tunnel, and you will arrive at the Night Totem Rest Point flag.

Defeat Chromatic Cruler

Encountering Chromatic Cruler (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Gamer Guru)

Continue along the path, crawling through a similar fallen stone, until you encounter the giant creature, the Chromatic Cruler. Similar to the previous boss, use your combat techniques to defeat the monster. Once defeated, you will be rewarded with a Level 26 Cruleram, Colour of Lumina, Quick Break Pictos, and more, completing the Endless Night Sanctuary quest.

