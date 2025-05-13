Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Esoteric Ruins

The Esoteric Ruins is a hidden, optional area in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, located just beyond the Lumiere’s Wreck expedition flag. This mysterious zone features a blue orb offering a quest, along with a maze packed with collectibles and light puzzle-solving.

This guide will walk you through the Esoteric Ruins area in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Esoteric Ruins Maze Puzzle solution in Expedition 33

The Paint Cage

As you enter the Esoteric Ruins, begin by heading down the slope past the golden thread and handholds. You’ll spot a Paint Cage early on, but it’s locked behind three magical seals. Here’s where to find each lock:

Lock 1 : On your right, tucked in an alcove just a few steps down the slope.

: On your right, tucked in an alcove just a few steps down the slope. Lock 2 : Near the stone statue of a seated figure at the bottom.

: Near the stone statue of a seated figure at the bottom. Lock 3: Across a narrow gap to your left — easy to miss, so watch your angle.

Once all three locks are broken, you’ll unlock the Paint Cage.

First Colour of Lumina

After breaking the locks, head further down the slope and stick to the left-hand path. You’ll find a ledge you can drop from that leads into a narrow corridor. In the end, you’ll grab your first Colour of Lumina, which will boost your Lumina Points permanently. These are key for unlocking and enhancing passives, so always collect them whenever possible.

The Maze (solution)

To solve the Esoteric Ruins maze, start by shooting the first glowing orb (ball) in the entrance room — this unlocks both doors on your left and right. Stay in this room and look to your right; you’ll see another orb through the doorway — shoot that too. Now, head into the left room (just beside the starting point) and shoot the orb there, which opens the door to the room directly ahead.

The orb puzzle changes the doors in the maze. Shoot from specific angles to trigger the right ones (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Enter that new room and shoot the orb twice — this opens two new paths: one to your right and another farther right. Go all the way to the far-right room and shoot the orb inside. This opens a door that loops you back toward the second orb you shot earlier. Still in the far-right room, shoot that second orb again, then walk into its room.

Now, hit the first starting orb once more and return to the far-right room. This time, an orb in the center room near you will become available — shoot it. Finally, enter the north room where you’ll see an orb — ignore it. The left-side door and the exit will now be open. Head through and you're out of the maze.

Second Colour of Lumina

After escaping the maze, immediately look to your left. There’s another Colour of Lumina tucked by the wall. Grab it before moving on.

The Wood Boards

The Wood Boards are necessary to complete the blue orb's quest (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Directly across from the maze exit, lying in plain sight, is a glowing quest item called Wood Boards. You’ll need these to complete the passive Nevron’s optional quest, so don’t miss them. To the right of the Wood Boards is another Colour of Lumina.

The blue orb's optional quest

Now that you’ve grabbed all the loot, use the nearby grapple points to return to the start of the area, where the blue orb and the passive Nevron wait. You can give the Wood Boards to him, and you'll get the Protecting Heal Pictos.

You can also choose to ignore the Nevron, which will leave the quest unfinished. Later in the game, this decision pays off with a better reward.

Portier Bonus Fight

You have the option to either fight or leave Portier (image via Kepler Interactive)

If you turn in the Wood Boards, you’ll get to fight Portier, a mini-boss that drops a Chroma Catalyst and extra Luminas. It’s a tough but rewarding fight, so prepare accordingly with Break-focused builds or status resistances.

The Esoteric Ruins in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are worth exploring. Between the three Colours of Lumina, the Paint Cage, and the maze puzzle, you walk away with solid returns.

