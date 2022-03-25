5 best attack strategies for Town Hall 10 in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans players' main goal is to attack and defeat bases, earn loot from them and get a higher trophy count to grow their base even more. To be able to do so, one must come up with proper attack strategies and have non-rushed troops and spells.

The higher the Town Hall gets, the more one is exposed to newer attack strategies. There are numerous strategies for every Town Hall and one must know its compositions and how it is played in order to carry out the task successfully. This article features five best attack strategies for Town Hall 10 in Clash of Clans.

5 best attack strategies for Town Hall 10 players in Clash of Clans

1) Baby Dragons

Baby Dragon Strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The main goal of this strategy is to create a funnel with the PEKKA and heroes. Once the funnel has been created, the healer is deployed behind the Archer Queen to use Queen Walk and take out most of the defenses that make air troops vulnerable like Air Defense and Wizard Towers.

Use a rage spell on the queen and healers during the Queen Walk. After that, spread out the baby dragons and use the Clan Castle loons and hound. Complete the attack using the rest of the spells.

Clan Castle - 1 Lava Hound, 1 Balloon and 1 Poison Spell.

Spells - 3 Rage Spells, 3 Freeze Spells

2) Miners

Miner Strategy in Clash of Clans(Image via Sportskeeda)

Deploy Archer Queen and Healers to use Queen Walk and create a funnel for the miners. Deploy the PEKKA and Barbarian King as well for support. Once the funneling is completed, deploy the miners to go inside the base. Use spells for support and deploy wizards, minions, and other small troops to clear out the rest of the base.

Clan Castle - 1 Hog Rider, Rest Miners, 1 Freeze Spell.

Spells - 2 Rage Spells, 3 Heal Spells and 1 Poison Spell.

3) Witches

Witch Strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Use lightning spells and earthquake spells to take out Inferno Tower and other defenses around it. Once the defenses have been taken out, deploy Golems in a horizontal line and spread them out.

Deploy the witches behind the Golems. Here, the Golems act as a tank and absorb most of the damage while the witches deal damage from behind. Deploy CC troops and heroes along with them. Use the spells for support and wrap up the attack by clearing the base using smaller troops like wizards and archers.

Clan Castle - 1 Giant, Rest Bowlers and 1 Poison Spell.

Spells - 8 Lightning Spells, 2 Earthquake Spells and 1 Freeze Spell.

4) Lavaloon

Lavaloon Strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Use Queen Walk, wizards and wall breakers to clear out one side of the base and deploy 1 Rage Spell and 1 Jump Spell for support. Use the CC troops, deploy one hound, spread out the balloons behind them and have the Barbarian King dealing damage from the other side of the base (opposite to that of Queen's). Use the spells for support and minions to clear the base.

Clan Castle - 3 Rage Spells, 1 Jump Spell,1 Freeze Spell and 2 Haste Spells.

Spells - 1 Balloon, 1 Lava Hound and 1 Poison Spell.

5) Zap Dragons

Zap Dragons in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Take out two Air Defenses using lightning spells and earthquake spells. Deploy the heroes neear another Air Defense to take care of it and deploy the cc troops, dragons and balloons near the last Air Defense. Once all of this is done, use spells and minions to clear out the base.

Clan Castle - 7 Lightning Spells, 2 Earthquake Spells and 1 Rage Spell.

Spells - 1 Lava Hound, 1 Balloon and 1 Freeze Spell.

