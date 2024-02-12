Clash of Clans Dragon Festival: How to use Firecrackers and Azure Dragon

Clash of Clans Dragon Festival, which commenced on February 8, 2024, and concludes on February 22, 2024, brings forth two exciting limited-edition troops to bolster your armies: the Firecracker and the Azure Dragon. These units offer distinct abilities that can significantly impact your raids, potentially turning the tables in your favor during this limited-time event.

In this guide, we'll delve into the strategies and tactics to effectively utilize these formidable units in Clash of Clans Dragon Festival battles.

Strategies to use Firecracker in Clash of Clans Dragon Festival

Firecracker in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The Firecracker is the first limited edition troop unlocked at 1,000 points in the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event. This ranged unit deals splash damage to its initial target, akin to the devastating Scattershot defense. Although it boasts fewer hit points than various super troops like the Super Archer or Super Wizard, its damage per second falls somewhere in between, making it a versatile addition to your army.

To maximize the effectiveness of Firecrackers, it's crucial to provide them with proper protection. Deploy tank-style troops in front of them to absorb incoming damage, allowing the Firecrackers to unleash their explosive attacks from a safe distance. Additionally, consider using them alongside other troops like Root Riders or Yetis to create a powerful offensive force.

Strategically, Firecrackers excel when positioned behind a line of tank units, enabling them to target higher hit point buildings such as storages or even the Clan Castle, potentially neutralizing heavy defenses behind them.

Whether you're executing a Giant-Wizard strategy or incorporating them into your Root Rider assaults, the key is to spread out your tanks to create a clear path for the Firecrackers to wreak havoc.

Strategies to use Azure Dragon in Clash of Clans Dragon Festival

Azure Dragon in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Unlocked at 3,000 points in the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event, the Azure Dragon emerges as a formidable force in the skies. Sharing similarities with the Super Dragon, this airborne troop delivers devastating splash damage, distinguished by its forward-moving splash effect, enabling it to target buildings with a gap of two tiles between them.

While the Azure Dragon boasts slightly more hit points and DPS than its counterparts, such as the Super Dragon, understanding its nuances in battle is essential.

Unlike the Super Dragon's lateral splash, the Azure Dragon's forward-reaching attack can sometimes lead to pathing issues, potentially diverting it away from the core of the enemy base. However, with careful planning and consideration of base layout, its ability to deal significant damage to defenses cannot be underestimated.

Azure Dragons excel in aerial assaults when supported by Queen Walks or Royal Champion flanks.

In conclusion, incorporating the above tips can help you to efficiently use Firecrackers and Azure Dragons in Clash of Clans Dragon Festival.

Check out more articles on Clash of Clans:

Top 5 Clash of Clans mistakes to avoid | 5 best Clash of Clans streamers to follow | Top 3 attack strategies for Clash of Clans TH16