Clash Royale, developed by Supercell, is an action-based strategy card game where players fight other players in real-time using decks of 8 cards. Having a good deck is essential for winning battles. Players can make decks using cards of 5 rarities - Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion cards.

One kind of deck to have is an X-Bow deck. An X-Bow deck comprises of an X-Bow card and other cards to support the former, keeping X-Bow as the powerhouse or key element of the deck. This article features the best X-Bow deck in Clash Royale.

Clash Royale: Best X-Bow deck

1) Tesla

Tesla (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 90

Hit Points: 450

Tesla is a common card that can be unlocked once players reach Electro Valley (Arena 11). It is one of the three cards in Clash Royale that can go invisible. Tesla zaps its enemies and also resets damage from inferno units. When tesla goes underground, it is immune to any kind of damage from above. It is also one of the best defensive units in the game.

2) Mega Knight

Mega Knight (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 222

Hit Points: 3300

The Mega Knight in Clash Royale is a legendary card that can be unlocked once players reach the Royal Arena (Arena 7). Mega Knight, like some other cards in the game, deals spawn damage when spawned. Mega Knight also deals splash damage and jump damage, making it one of the strongest tank troops to play with in the game.

3) Barbarian Barrel

Barbarian Barrel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 120

Hit Points: 419

Barbarian Barrel is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach the Barbarian Bowl (Arena 3). Barbarian Barrel is a card similar to the log but with a shorter range. The barrel rolls over enemies, dealing damage to them, and then breaking into pieces, just to reveal a barbarian coming out of it. It is a very efficient card considering how low its elixir requirement is.

4) Valkyrie

Valkyrie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 126

Hit Points: 940

Valkyrie in Clash Royale is a rare card that can be unlocked once players reach the Bone Pit (Arena 2). She can gain large value in almost any push with her decently high 360 splash damage. Valkyrie deals damage to any melee troop that comes into contact with her. She is one of the best splash damage dealing cards at this rarity.

5) Cannon

Cannon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 83

Hit Points: 350

Cannon is a common card that can be unlocked once players reach the Barbarian Bowl (Arena 3). The cannon can be used as a defensive unit behind or in front of towers to defend against enemy troops. Cannon cannot target air troops, but given its low elixir requirements, it is a very good card for the cost.

6) X-Bow

X-Bow (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 6

Damage: 26

Hit Points: 1000

X-Bow in Clash Royale is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach the Builder's Workshop (Arena 6). X-Bow is one of those cards that should never be ignored as it can singlehandedly take out a tower. It has high Hit Points and a huge range that can target enemy towers even from the other side of the bridge.

7) Poison

Poison (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4

Damage: 456

Poison in Clash Royale is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach the Jungle Arena (Arena 9). Unlike Fireball, Poison's total damage is capable of fully defeating a Musketeer, Wizard or Electro Wizard. Poison deals area damage to troops, towers, and defensive units in a circular area with a fairly wide radius.

8) Goblin Barrel

Goblin Barrel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3

Damage: 75

Hit Points:126

Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach the Barbarian Bowl (Arena 3). The Goblin Barrel can be launched anywhere, allowing players to attack or finish off buildings they cannot reach. When placed and timed right, Goblin Barrel can deal a lot of damage to enemy towers.

Edited by R. Elahi