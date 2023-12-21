Clashmas Clan Games in Clash of Clans: Release date, rewards, and more

Clashmas 2023’s Clan Games in Clash of Clans will soon go live, and players are excited about all the rewards it will bring. The year's final week will be filled with plenty of rewards that can help you upgrade your base faster. There are six different reward tiers that clanmates can unlock after gathering the requisite points together.

This article will explore the complete schedule of Clashmas Clan Games in Clash of Clans this year, their rewards, and more.

The complete schedule and rewards of Clashmas Clan Games in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

The Clashmas Clan Games in Clash of Clans will begin on December 22, 2023, and each clan will try to gather 50,000 points the following week to unlock the different reward tiers present.

The Clan Games will end on December 28, 2023, followed by a few more events in the month's final days. You can check out the complete December roadmap by clicking on the link.

Here is the list of requisite points to unlock the different reward tiers:

Tier I: 3000 points

3000 points Tier II: 7500 points

7500 points Tier III: 12000 points

12000 points Tier IV: 18000 points

18000 points Tier V: 30000 points

30000 points Tier VI: 50000points

Each tier has three rewards, and you can collect only one. However, you can get a chance to choose some bonus rewards after the initial ones, based on your Clan’s performance in each tier.

Here is the complete list of rewards available at different tiers:

Tier I: 20% Gold, 20 Gems, and one Training Potion

20% Gold, 20 Gems, and one Training Potion Tier II: 30% Dark Elixir (or one Resource Potion), one Hero Potion, and one Clock Tower Potion

30% Dark Elixir (or one Resource Potion), one Hero Potion, and one Clock Tower Potion Tier III: One Shovel of Obstacles, One Research Potion, and 50 Gems

One Shovel of Obstacles, One Research Potion, and 50 Gems Tier IV: 80% Gold, one Super Potion, and six Wall Rings

80% Gold, one Super Potion, and six Wall Rings Tier V: 100% Elixir, one Rune of Builder Gold, and two Builder Potions

100% Elixir, one Rune of Builder Gold, and two Builder Potions Tier VI: One Book of Heroes, one Rune of Gold, and 100 gems

What should be the ideal choice of rewards from Clashmas Clan Games in Clash of Clans?

While the best choice of rewards depends on what you need most for your base, some are automatically better.

Ideally, you should grab all the Gems you can from Clan Games rewards. However, choosing Gems from any of these rewards means you have to give up another item from the list.

Since you can always use your Heroes to their maximum level allowed by a Town Hall, choosing the 100 Gems from Tier VI instead of the Book of Heroes seems like a great choice.

In that case, you can grab the Training Potion from Tier I, whatever you need the most from Tier II, the Hero Potion from Tier III, the Super Potion from Tier IV, and the two builder potions from Tier V. While this is our recommendation, you can choose whatever you feel is the most crucial item for your progress.

However, it is better to leave Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, or the Runes of Gold and Builder Gold since you can always farm them via War and Multiplayer Battles. Therefore, you should opt for the more crucial items, as you can always come back for three bonus rewards if your Clan performs well during the Clan Games.

Supercell announced the arrival of the Clan Games in Clash of Clans with an official X post on December 21, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more important updates on the game.