  "Close your eyes and let the cold take you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1065 (Friday, June 6, 2025)

"Close your eyes and let the cold take you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1065 (Friday, June 6, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 05, 2025 22:21 GMT
Demacia Vice Garen in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Demacia Vice Garen in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 6, 2025, are now available. This daily puzzle has garnered considerable popularity among fans of the League of Legends franchise. A thorough understanding of the lore related to the champions in this highly acclaimed multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for accurately deducing the answers.

The Quote puzzle in the 1065th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Close your eyes and let the cold take you"

Malzahar, Lissandra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1065th edition (June 6, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 6, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Malzahar
  • Quote: Lissandra
  • Ability: Sivir; Bonus: E (Spell Shield)
  • Emoji: Kha'Zix
  • Splash Art: Garen; Bonus: Demacia Vice Garen

On June 6, 2025, Malzahar is the solution to the Classic LoLdle. The hint given in the Quote puzzle pertains to Lissandra, a champion often chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Sivir's E ability, referred to as "Spell Shield." The Emoji puzzle is associated with Kha'Zix, whereas the Splash Art is connected to Garen's Demacia Vice skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1064 (June 5): Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar
  • LoLdle 1063 (June 4): Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz
  • LoLdle 1062 (June 3): Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin
  • LoLdle 1061 (June 2): Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 1060 (June 1): Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen
  • LoLdle 1059 (May 31): K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille
  • LoLdle 1058 (May 30): Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz
  • LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
  • LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo

The answers to the 1066th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 7, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

