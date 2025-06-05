"Close your eyes and let the cold take you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1065 (Friday, June 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 6, 2025, are now available. This daily puzzle has garnered considerable popularity among fans of the League of Legends franchise. A thorough understanding of the lore related to the champions in this highly acclaimed multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for accurately deducing the answers.

The Quote puzzle in the 1065th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Close your eyes and let the cold take you"

Malzahar, Lissandra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1065th edition (June 6, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 6, 2025, are:

Classic : Malzahar

: Malzahar Quote : Lissandra

: Lissandra Ability : Sivir; Bonus : E (Spell Shield)

: Sivir; : E (Spell Shield) Emoji : Kha'Zix

: Kha'Zix Splash Art: Garen; Bonus: Demacia Vice Garen

On June 6, 2025, Malzahar is the solution to the Classic LoLdle. The hint given in the Quote puzzle pertains to Lissandra, a champion often chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Sivir's E ability, referred to as "Spell Shield." The Emoji puzzle is associated with Kha'Zix, whereas the Splash Art is connected to Garen's Demacia Vice skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.12 preview: Gwen nerfs, Vi adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1064 (June 5) : Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar

: Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar LoLdle 1063 (June 4) : Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz

: Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz LoLdle 1062 (June 3) : Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin

: Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin LoLdle 1061 (June 2) : Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus

: Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus LoLdle 1060 (June 1) : Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen

: Seraphine, Morgana, Thresh, Twisted Fate, Shen LoLdle 1059 (May 31) : K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille

: K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille LoLdle 1058 (May 30) : Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz

: Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz LoLdle 1057 (May 29) : LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear

: LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo

The answers to the 1066th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 7, 2025.

