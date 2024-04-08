Cloud9 vs FlyQuest - CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 Group B: Prediction, livestream details, and more

An epic matchup between Cloud9 vs FlyQuest of Group B of CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 is all set to take place in the heart of Chengdu in 2024. 16 teams around several regions (North America, China, Europe, South America, and Asia) will be battling out throughout the tournament for a shiny trophy and a hefty prize pool of $250,000.

Cloud9 vs FlyQuest is going to be the fifth match of the event, and CS2 fans worldwide are brimming with excitement as any one of the teams will advance to the upper bracket semi-finals. That being said, this article will go over some key stats, potential lineups, and other information before the players from both teams light up the stage with their grace.

Cloud9 vs FlyQuest: Who will qualify for the CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 Group B matchup?

Prediction

Cloud9 vs FlyQuest will be an intense matchup commencing on Day 1 of the tournament. However, Cloud9 is entering the stage as the clear favorite as they are way ahead of FlyQuest in terms of experience playing on big stages like this.

Previously, Cloud9 got a headstart in their PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major journey as they won all their matches in the opening stage. However, they were shocked after losing against Team Spirit in the playoff stages. Following their loss, they managed to turn the tide in their favor for a while and won three straight matches.

However, Cloud9 fell short of expectations against Team Vitality and took an early exit from the playoff stage. After a hefty loss against the French Powerhouse, Boombl4 and company are eager to reclaim their status as an unstoppable force in the CS2 competitive scene.

On the other hand, Team FlyQuest is making a debut as an organization in the CS2 competitive scene after signing the GrayHound Gaming roster. FlyQuest’s roster isn’t to be ignored as the ex-GrayHound roster has a lot of experience in the Asia and Oceania circuit. They have had immense success during both the IEM Chengdu and Dallas 2024 qualifiers.

The roster was able to bag victories over some of the big names in the tier-2 scene and have secured the top position in all of the qualifiers, namely the IEM Chengdu 2024: Oceanic Qualifier, IEM Dallas 2024: Oceanic Qualifier, PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Oceanic Qualifier, and more. Up until now, their success has mainly been in the Oceania circuit, so they will be eager to showcase their abilities on an international stage like this.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and FlyQuest have never crossed paths in any CS2 tournaments.

Previous results

Cloud9 lost their previous matchup against the European Powerhouse Team Vitality.

On the other hand, FlyQuest won their last matchup against VexX in ESL Challenger League Season 47 Oceania.

IEM Chengdu 2024 rosters (Cloud9 vs FlyQuest)

Below are the expected rosters for the upcoming Cloud9 vs FlyQuest match:

Cloud9 FlyQuet Sergey “Ax1le” Rykhtorov Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas Abay “HObbit” Khaseenov Alistair “aliStair” Johnston Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov (IGL) Christopher “dexter” Nong (IGL) Denis “electronic” Sharipov Joshua “INS” Potter Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy Declan “Vexite” Portelli Konstantin “groove” Pikiner (Coach) Erdenetsogt “erkaSt” Gantulga (Coach)



Livestream details

The dates and timings for the epic matchup between Cloud9 vs FlyQuest are as below:

PT: April 8, 2024 at 11:30 pm

April 8, 2024 at 11:30 pm CET: April 8, 2024 at 8:30 am

April 8, 2024 at 8:30 am IST: April 8, 2024 at 12 pm

Fans interested in this matchup can watch the live broadcast of the match on the following websites:

