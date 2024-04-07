Heroic vs Team Liquid - CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 Group A: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Heroic vs Team Liquid will meet for an epic clash in Group A of the IEM Chengdu 2024 CS2 tournament. The former, known for its strategic prowess and clutch plays, will be looking to cement its position as a top team in the CS2 scene. Team Liquid, a force to be reckoned with, will be eager to bounce back and prove they're still a major player.

This best-of-one opening match promises strategic gameplay between veterans, with both sides boasting a trophy cabinet overflowing with accolades. Analysts predict a close encounter, with the victory depending on the teams' outplay potential.

This preview will offer an expert prediction, livestream details, and everything else you need to know about this strategic showdown between Heroic and Team Liquid.

Heroic vs Team Liquid - Which team will win this match at CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 Group A?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

Heroic will enter this matchup as the favorite and has a higher chance of winning. Analysts favor this group due to its strong performances at ESL Pro League Season 15, where they secured more wins than Team Liquid. Additionally, Heroic has a map-pool advantage when it comes to most of the popular picks — especially Vertigo, Mirage, Inferno, Nuke, and Overpass.

However, Team Liquid shouldn't be underestimated. With numerous achievements to its name in CS:GO esports, this roster is brimming with experience. The players' individual talents cannot be ignored, and if they can find their strategic footing, they can cause a major upset.

The key for Team Liquid will be to counter Heroic's methodical approach and exploit any gaps in its rotations. If the former can force individual duels and capitalize on Heroic's aggression, they have a chance to pull off the upset. Ultimately, this match promises to be a close battle between two strategic powerhouses.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

The CS2 world is preparing for a familiar clash with a twist as Heroic and Team Liquid lock horns once again, having met nine times since 2020.

The former holds the upper hand with six victories to their name. The last encounter in the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 Legends Stage saw them triumph over Liquid in a thrilling 2-1 Bo3 series.

Recent results

Heroics' most recent match was against paiN Gaming in the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024, where they lost the Bo3 series 0-2.

Team Liquid had their most recent match against sAw in the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2024. They lost the Bo3 series with a score of 1-2.

Potential lineups

Heroic

Damjan "kyxsan" Stoilkovski (IGL)

René "TeSeS" Madsen

Rasmus "sjuush" Beck

Guy "NertZ" Iluz

Nico "nicoodoz" Tamjidi

Eetu "sAw" Saha (Coach)

Team Liquid

Casper "cadiaN" Møller (IGL)

Keith "NAF" Markovic

Mareks "YEKINDAR" Gaļinskis

Felipe "skullz" Medeiros

Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken

Wilton "zews" Prado (Coach)

When and where to watch Heroic vs Team Liquid

Readers will be able to watch Heroic vs Team Liquid on the official YouTube and Twitch channels. This match will take place on April 8, 2024, at 4:30 am UTC/ 9:30 pm PT/ 11:30 pm CST/ April 9, 2024 at 10 am IST/ 1:30 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Heroic vs Team Liquid on YouTube : Watch here

: Watch here Heroic vs Team Liquid on Twitch: Watch here

The links will be added and updated as the match nears.

Check out these other articles: