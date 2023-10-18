Cloud9 vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage is set to begin very soon. 16 teams from regions such as China, EMEA, Korea, and more will convene in Seoul to determine the eight best teams that will advance to the Worlds 2023's knockout stages. The first day of this event's Swiss phase will feature some incredibly exciting matchups. This includes Cloud9 and MAD Lions playing against each other in a classic North America vs EMEA showdown.

The LCS' second seed and the EMEA's third have had somewhat of a similar year when it comes to domestic success and international form. Both teams will be looking to start their League of Legends Worlds 2023 campaign with a victory and also bring pride to their respective region.

Cloud9 vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Cloud9 will be participating in the League of Legends World Championship for the 10th time. The 2023 LCS Spring Split champions dominated the Summer Split but could not win it after fumbling against NRG in the Grand Finals. Despite this, Cloud9 have showcased their authority domestically and is a team with heaps of international experience.

That said, they did not have the best MSI 2023 showing, which has left fans worried. Paired with mid-laner EMENES' recent controversy, this lineup has a couple of glaring issues to iron out if it hopes to achieve a spot in the Worlds 2023 Playoff stage.

MAD Lions are one of the most polarizing teams in the EMEA region. They have performed excellently over the past couple of years in their domestic circuit. However, various iterations of this team have disappointed on the international level, with 2021 being the sole exception.

2023 has been an interesting year for the MAD Lions, with lots of ups and downs. The team managed to secure a spot at MSI 2023 by winning the LEC 2023 Spring Split. However, they failed to perform well subsequently and were routed at MSI, struggling to find their footing throughout the course of the Summer Split.

MAD Lions, fortunately, looked better in the LEC 2023 Season Finals. However, this team still has a long way to go before it can hope of making it into the top eight of Worlds 2023.

Cloud9 is expected to win this matchup with a score of 1-0 in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage. However, MAD Lions have a fair chance of taking this game home if they can patch up the many problems they have faced throughout this and display a commendable grasp of LoL's meta.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and MAD Lions played against each other twice at the 2021 League of Legends MSI event. The current head-to-head record between these teams stands at 1-1.

Previous results

Cloud9's latest result was a 1-3 loss against NRG in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Summer Split Grand Finals.

Similarly, MAD Lions were defeated in their most recent fixture against Fnatic in a nail-biting 2-3 loss during the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Cloud9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Allami Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Huang Mid - Jang "EMENES" Min-soo

Min-soo ADC - Kim "Berseker" Min-cheol

Min-cheol Support - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Svenningsen Head Coach - Alfonso "Mithy" Aguirre Rodriguez

MAD Lions

Top - Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon

Dong-hyeon Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Prades Batalla Mid - Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer

Dinçer ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Orság Support - Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov

Galabov Head Coach - Patrick "Pad" Suckow-Breum

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between Cloud9 and MAD Lions will take place on October 19, 2023, at 11 pm PDT (previous day)/ 8 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST. Interested fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts:

Popular co-streams by personalities such as Caedrel, LS, Sneaky, Doublelift, and IWDominate are also available for viewers to tune into for a more relaxed viewing experience of Worlds 2023.

