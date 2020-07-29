COD Mobile: 30 cool and unique clan names

Clans form an integral part of COD Mobile. The members of each clan receive various rewards depending upon their rank in the weekly or seasonal leaderboard. Players have to play ranked matches in the multiplayer or battle royale mode to earn clan activity. It can also be earned by spending CP or Call of Duty Points.

Some clan leaders often choose to include symbols and various fonts in the clan name to appear cool and distinct. In this article, we have shortlisted 30 such clan names that you can use in COD Mobile.

30 cool clan names in COD Mobile

#1 Ʉ₦ĐɆ₳Đ

#2 яισт

#3 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖉

#4 ɢʜᴏsᴛs

#5 𝔇𝔢𝔳𝔦𝔩 ℑ𝔫𝔰𝔦𝔡𝔢

#6 卩卂丨几Ҝ丨ㄥㄥ乇尺

#7 Mσσɳɾιʂҽ

#8 ŘΔĐƗĆΔŁŞ

#9 𝔹𝕆𝕋

#10 ЯIƧΣ

#11 ๓คкєг

#12 Ž3ΔŁ

#13 Kaos

#14 ᔕEᖇᑭEᑎT

#15 Ⓜⓞⓝⓐⓡⓒⓗ

#16 ŴŘ€ĆҜΔǤ€

#17 𝕭𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖟

#18 🅼🅸🅻🅻🅴🅽🅽🅸🅰🅻🆂

#19 ₵Ø₴₥Ø

#20 ɆVØⱠVɆ

#21 xᴛʀᴇᴍᴇ

#22 H̷a̷w̷k̷

#23 𝘝𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩

#24 尺ΛЛƓƐ尺

#25 ѕтσям

#26 NO MΣЯᄃY

#27 slαчєr

#28 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞

#29 ʟᴀsᴛ ʟᴀᴜɢʜ

#30 ᕼᗝᖇᗪΣ

Since the symbols and fonts are not present on a regular keyboard, players need to use certain websites that provide tools to customise the text.

It is essential to note that players cannot change the name of the clan once it is created. This is why they must be very careful while selecting the name of the clan.

How to create a clan in COD Mobile

Creating a clan is very simple and easy in COD Mobile. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Click on the clan icon present on the main screen.

Step 2: You will get an option to create a clan or join one.

Step 3: If you wish to create one, you will have to shell out 1500 credits.

Step 4: Modify all the options shown on the screen like the clan logo design, the name and so forth. When you're done, click on the Accept option. If everything is successful, COD Mobile will notify you saying the clan has been created.