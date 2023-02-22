COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile): All nerfs and buffs featuring MX9, M16, C4, and more in Season 2

On February 16, 2023, Activision announced that COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile) Season 2 would be called "Heavy Metal." It also teased the arrival of a new Multiplayer map, MP mode, Battle Royale class, Maddox assault rifle, themed content, and more.
Besides these additions, Activision confirmed the weapon balance changes that will make their way to COD Mobile with the next patch update. Per the announcement, weapons like the M16, CBR4, and JAK-12 will undergo a tactical nerf, while those like the AK117, Jingo, and MX9 will get buffed.
List of all weapon adjustments in COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile) Season 2: Heavy Metal
The next season of Call of Duty Mobile is bringing balance changes for the following weapons in the game:
Nerfs
M16 (Assault Rifle)
- Developers have increased M16's flinch and recoil.
Krig 6 (Assault Rifle)
- Developers have decreased Krig 6's ADS speed.
CBR4 (Submachine Gun)
- Devs have implemented a decrease in reload speed of CBR4.
JAK-12 (Shotgun)
- Devs have increased JAK-12's bullet spread
- Damage has been decreased for the shotgun
Ballista EM3 (Operator Skill)
- Devs have snipped Ballista EM3's magazine capacity
- The has also been decreased for the operator skill
C4 (Lethal Weapon)
- Developers have decreased the damage-dealing capabilities of the lethal weapon.
Note: C4 was mistakingly placed among the weapons buffed for Season 2: Heavy Metal. However, it is getting nerfed in the upcoming season.
Buffs
AK117 (Assault Rifle)
- Developers have enhanced AK117's shooting range.
Dingo (Light Machine Gun)
- Developers have enhanced Dingo's shooting range
- Devs have also increased the damage (exclusively for Battle Royale game mode)
QXR (Submachine Gun)
- Devs have upscaled the damage multiplier of QXR.
MX9 (Submachine Gun)
- Developers have reduced the recoil of MX9.
In addition to all the weapon adjustments, the Maddox assault rifle from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be introduced to COD Mobile's Season 2. It will be unlockable in Season 2: Heavy Metal's Battle Pass via Tier 21 for free.
Offering a high fire rate, minimal recoil, and an extended magazine, the Maddox will be a "flexible weapon." The following attachments were teased in the promo:
- Barrel - Echo Fire Mod
- Stock - Agile Stock
- Ammunition - Extended Mag A
- Underbarrel - Task Force Grip
- Laser - Aim Assist Laser
Apart from the Maddox AR at Tier 21 of BP, the new Unit Support Perk will be free at Tier 14. The upcoming perk in COD Mobile will earn players "progress" toward their next "killstreak" and "operator skill" every time one of their teammates eliminates an opponent.
The Diesel MP map from COD: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 will be another exciting addition.
COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile) Season 2: Heavy Metal is expected to launch on February 22, 2023, at 4:00 pm PT [or February 23, 2023, at 12:00 am (UTC)].