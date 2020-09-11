COD Mobile: How to create a unique and stylish name

COD Mobile, which is a free-to-play shooter game, has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform.

The game is well-known for its PVP game modes which include Frontline, Team Deathmatch or TDM, Domination, Search & Destroy, Gunfight, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Free for All and a few others.

How to create a name that stands out in COD Mobile

The best method to use when you are trying to create a unique and stylish name in COD Mobile is to examine yourself and think of a name which depicts your playstyle. The other way to choose a cool IGN (or in-game name) is to use trending, comical or sarcastic keywords.

Some players, however, are never satisfied with their in-game names or cannot think of a cool enough name. In this case, the best thing to do is to generate a username or IGN using a name generator.

Since certain symbols and fonts are also not present on a regular keyboard, these generators or applications can provide players with the tools they need to customise the text.

There are many name generators that are available for free. We prefer using Nickfinder or Spinxo as they add a more stylish touch to a name once you input one into their system.

Nickfinder is one of the most popular generators to use if you want a cool name in COD Mobile (Image Credit: Nickfinder)

There are also many other options where you don't have to input a name. These websites and applications generate random IGNs for you to choose from.

