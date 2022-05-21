Code Miko shows off some of the amazing technology that makes her stream work

Code Miko has an incredible setup where she is able to speak and act while her virtual counterpart does the same thing in real-time. In a recent stream, she held a bit of a tech demo, which also served as a guided tour of the world in which Code Miko's character lives.

The streamer would move her hand and it would serve as a camera, as if her character were holding a cell phone to take a selfie.

Code Miko’s digital avatar perfectly replicates what she does in real life

(Clip begins at 1:18:27)

The brief clip was incredibly interesting and was done in a split-camera setting. On one side was the virtual character, and the other was the controller of Code Miko, with all of the sensors on her body to help create her live streaming experience.

“So see? Look at that! Oh!”

As the streamer spoke, Miko’s mouth would move in real-time as well. She would move her hand, and when she did, it served as a camera for Miko. It panned around the room, showing the virtual living space in great detail.

“Heeeey, hey look at my room!”

After Code Miko showed off her room virtually, she said she wanted to do more with it. The streamer wants to create TikToks this way, as well as take Instagram photos of her digital avatar.

It was fascinating to watch the streamer work, as the stream worked perfectly most of the time. Whenever the streamer would do something like speak, her character would do it at the same time. However, once she picked up her phone, a little lag occured.

Reddit discusses the cost of Miko’s set up and how impressive it is

A set-up like this would absolutely not be cheap, and several Redditors discussed exactly how much this would cost. Some speculated that it would cost tens of thousands of dollars. One response said that Code Miko likely spent $50,000 on the setup, and probably spends more on the trackers, headsets, and a yearly license for the MoCap software. All in all, a very expensive system.

One user was impressed by how she manages all of this technology. They also said that her character is often portrayed as kind of dumb, but it is a smart move when it comes to attracting an audience.

When it comes to content, some may not be a fan of what she does, but they are nonetheless impressed by the immersiveness of the technology and what she is capable of doing. Others assert that she is good at conducting interviews, so it is just one more thing the streamer excels at.

Some were curious how it worked, not really understanding the tech. Miko does not explain it either, keeping it a mystery. However, a few Redditors get it, and explained it in the r/LiveStreamFails thread.

It takes a great deal of work and money to create something like what Code Miko has, and it’s impressive to see it working in real time. The streamer has put together something unique in the content creation space, and is undoubtedly a step above all the other VTubers creating content.

