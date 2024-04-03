Coin Master: Active free spin links (April 3, 2024)

Spins are the most precious resource for Coin Master players. They are part of core gameplay mechanics, and you cannot perform any in-game activity without them. You activate the slot machine using spins, which contains the symbols of all in-game and action items, such as hammers to attack, pigs to raid, coins to build your villages, and shields to defend your village from an opponent's onslaught.

Multiple in-game ways exist to farm spins in-game, including purchasing them from the in-app store with real money. You can buy spins starting from $2.19 for 30 spins to $110.80 for 3,600. However, you can also obtain them for free by redeeming the links that Moon Active offers daily.

All Coin Master links to claim free spins on April 3, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can find the Coin Master links on the title's official social media accounts like Facebook and X, and redeeming them grants over 60 spins and millions of coins for free each day. There's no need to invest your time grinding or money purchasing them. Below, you can find all links that can be redeemed to get free spins and millions of coins on April 3, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/aOSqtz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XMamkS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ClPnCa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FReKCz - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/WmxaFR - 25 free spins

You must quickly redeem the links above because they remain valid only for 48 hours and won't provide any freebies afterward. Moreover, each link can be used only once to claim free rewards.

Other methods of earning Coin Master free spins are inviting new friends to download the game and play, waiting an hour after you've emptied your inventory, collecting spins from your in-game friend list, requesting them from team members, and more. Playing events and tournaments, leveling up, completing albums, and earning extra shields are also some of the methods of obtaining spins.

Guide to claiming free spins and coins from daily links

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to redeem daily Coin Master links and transfer all freebies to your in-game inventory:

Connect to the internet using mobile data or Wi-Fi on the device you play the game.

Tap a link from the list above. The link will redirect you to the app installed on your device.

Wait for a few seconds until the app loads all the resources, after which a dialog box will appear on the screen.

You can see the number of spins and coins associated with the link and a green Collect button.

Tap the button to transfer all the freebies to your in-game profile.

That ends our Coin Master free spin links guide for April 3, 2024. Follow Sportskeeda for daily updated links.