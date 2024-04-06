Coin Master: Active free spin links (April 6, 2024)

Moon Active offers Coin Master free spin links daily, and there are five you can redeem on April 6, 2024. Upon redeeming them all, you will bag over 70 spins and millions of coins. This is the best way to earn spins and coins for free in this casual title. The redemption process also takes little time and effort.

Other methods, such as leveling up in the game, completing an album, participating in tournaments or events, require a lot of work. You can also spend real-world money in the in-app store to obtain spins if you prefer microtransactions.

This article lists all the Coin Master free spin links for April 6, 2024.

Redeem free spins and coins from Coin Master links on April 6, 2024

Of all the methods, redeeming the daily links is the best way to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

As mentioned earlier, there are five active Coin Master links you can redeem on April 6, 2024. Each active link gives either 15 spins with millions of coins or 25 spins.

Here are the links:

https://Coin-Master.me/swoBuK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yAaIYK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rFtTIk - 10 free spin and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/SxZxpF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qLsYuL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links above will only be valid for 48 hours, so you are advised to use them immediately to claim all freebies.

You can also use other methods to obtain Coin Master free spins, such as sending an invitation to friends to download the app, getting them as daily gifts from your in-game buddies, requesting them from your team members every eight hours, and more.

For those who prefer paying real money at the in-app store, here is the price list:

30 spins = $2.19

90 spins = $5.31

260 spins = $13.27

525 spins = $22.14

1,600 spins = $55.39

3,600 spins = $110.80

How to claim free spins and coins from daily links

Tap this button to claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming Coin Master links is easy. Start by connecting your phone to an active internet connection. Then, follow these steps:

Tap on one of the links listed above. Each interaction with the link opens the game on your mobile device.

Wait for a few seconds and let the app load all its resources. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box on the screen. Here, you will see reward details and a green Collect button. Click on the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

You can only redeem a link once to claim free spins and coins.