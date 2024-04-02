Coin Master: All free spin links for April 2, 2024

Coin Master is a casual adventure title in which you progress by building villages using coins. You can get the currency by landing its symbol on the slot machine, attacking or raiding opponents’ villages, completing card sets, playing events and tournaments, and more. However, you must activate the slot machine, which requires spins, and land symbols on it to perform all activities.

Spins are essential to gameplay, therefore, ensuring a constant supply is significant. You can grind in-game or spend money at the in-app store to obtain them. However, you can earn them for free by redeeming the daily links.

The Coin Master free spin links for April 2, 2024, are listed below.

A complete list of all Coin Master links for free spins and coins (April 2, 2024)

Redeem the daily links to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

New Coin Master free spin links can be found daily by visiting the title’s official social media handles. Search for them on the posts containing videos or photo puzzles, which are part of social media raffles. You can get millions of coins and over 75 spins by redeeming the daily links. The list below offers all links that are actively bestowing freebies on April 2, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/ClPnCa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FReKCz - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/WmxaFR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YHxmUr - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AKpSVN - 25 free spins

You can also earn free spins by winning the daily raffles Moon Active holds on the game’s official Facebook and X handles. To participate, provide the correct answer to each puzzle in their post’s comment section. Then, Moon Active will select those who answer correctly and conduct a lucky draw to announce a few winners.

Those who win get billions of coins and hundreds of free Coin Master spins as winning rewards. Notably, thousands of fans participate in the raffle, and winning depends entirely on your luck.

How to obtain freebies from the daily links

All freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile by clicking the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the daily Coin Master links takes a few minutes and a little effort. Start by turning on the internet connection on your device. Then, use the links on the title’s official social media handles or those listed above.

Click all active links from the list consecutively. This instantly redirects you to the app installed on your handheld. After loading all assets, a dialog box pops up on the screen. You can see reward details and a green Collect button.

Tap the button to extract all freebies from the daily links and transfer them to your in-game profile. Note that the links expire after 48 hours, so use them immediately.