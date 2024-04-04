Coin Master: Working free spin links (April 4, 2024)

There are five Coin Master links you can use to obtain spins for free on April 4, 2024. Developer Moon Active hosts a daily event on the title’s official social media handles on Facebook and X. When you visit these accounts, you will find a couple of posts with video/photo puzzles in their captions. To participate, all you need to do is enter your answer to the puzzle in each post’s comment section.

You can get spins and coins as rewards if you win this event. However, the winners are chosen from a group of participants who give the right answer via a lucky draw system. These puzzle posts also contain links that offer free rewards upon redemption.

That said, below are all the free spin links for April 4, 2024.

All Coin Master links to get free spins on April 4, 2024

You can redeem the daily links to get free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

On April 4, 2024, each active Coin Master link grants either 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins upon redemption. These links expire in 48 hours, so use them immediately to claim all free rewards. You can only redeem each link once to claim freebies.

Here are all free spin links for April 4, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/qLsYuL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nGFhXU - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/QrzRdx - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/aOSqtz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XMamkS - 25 free spins

In addition to redeeming links and winning the aforementioned social media event, you can farm spins in various other ways. You must spend money for some methods, while others demand effort and time.

You can get Coin Master spins for free by inviting friends to the game, claiming them as daily gifts from your in-game buddies, and more. You can also obtain them by playing events daily, participating in in-game tournaments, leveling up, and earning extra shields.

How to claim free coins and spins from the daily links

Redeem the daily links by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a step-by-step guide to redeeming daily Coin Master links for free spins and coins:

Switch on the internet connection on your mobile device.

Click on a link from the list provided above. When tapped on, every link will open the game on your device. Let it load all resources. Wait for a dialog box to pop up on the screen.

When it appears, you will see a green Collect button. Tap the button, and all free coins and spins will appear on your in-game profile.

That is the end of our Coin Master free spin links guide for April 4, 2024.