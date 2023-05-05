All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Whistling Drop - Jedha)

There are many collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor cleverly spread around on the different planets in the game. You can encounter many of these collectibles as you progress through the game. However, you might need to return to many of these locations later on as uncovering a few of these collectibles requires you to possess special powers you will not have in the initial stages.

There are 29 collectibles in the game, out of which five are located in the Whistling Drop region of Jedha in Jedi Survivor.

Let us take a look at where these five collectibles of Star Wars Jedi Survivor are located in Whistling Drop:

The five collectibles that can be found in Whistling Drop are divided into three categories:

Chests

Databank Entries

Treasures

CHESTS

You will come across two chests in Whistling Drop of Jedha in Jedi: Survivor. Here is how you can collect them:

Chest #1)

Chest #1 Location (via RESPAWN)

This will be your first collectible from the Trailhead Pantheon region. You will need to head left till you find a burning ship. You will have to go all the way to the back of the burning ship and behind it till you find the chest hidden in the gap between the ship and the cliff face. You will receive weapon material, Barrel - K3 Vindicator, as a reward.

Chest #2)

Chest #2 Location (via RESPAWN)

When you reach the Meditation Point of this area, you will find a small cave with a green door at the entrance once you leave the Meditation Point. This is where you will find your first chest. You’ll be awarded a Grip - K3 Vindicator.

DATABANK ENTRIES

Databank #1 (Scan - Onwards Traveler)

Databank #1 Location (via RESPAWN)

After collecting your first chest, you need to move to the end of the cliff, where there is a small fire. Here you can grapple onto a small ledge and make your way around to a platform you can jump on. Once you reach the platform, jump up and make your way right to the end of the path, and once you turn right, you will find a wall that you can scan to get your first Databank.

Databank #2 (Echo - One Journey Ends)

Databank #2 Location (via RESPAWN)

Right before you collect your first chest behind the green door at the cave entrance to the left of the Meditation Point, you will find a corpse of a traveler. That’s your second Databank Entry called the Echo - One Journey Ends.

TREASURES

Treasure #1 Location (via RESPAWN)

Moving towards the right of the Meditation Point, you will come across a structure you can swing from. Using this, you will have to lunge onto the cliff face in front of you that you must scale with your wall-run ability, leading you to an area with a couple of Stormtroopers. Once you eat them, you can collect your only Treasure in this region, the Jedha Scroll.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has a lot of other collectibles that can be found at different places of interest throughout the game. And to have a 100% completion rating, you need to have all of them in the bag.

