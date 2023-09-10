Top 5 common mistakes made by PUBG Mobile players (September 2023)

PUBG Mobile's fierce battle royale gameplay continues to enthrall gamers worldwide. However, amid the excitement, players frequently make needless blunders that eventually cost them the game. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the battlefield, understanding and avoiding these mistakes will be critical in your quest for the coveted "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner."

This article will examine the top five most prevalent PUBG Mobile faults and how these errors can affect gameplay, besides strategies for overcoming them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Common blunders players should avoid in PUBG Mobile

1) Lack of map awareness

Lack of map awareness is one of the most common and damaging mistakes in PUBG Mobile. Players are frequently so preoccupied with looting, shooting, and surviving that they fail to keep an eye on the map. This raises numerous issues, including:

Zone deaths: Due to the smaller play zone, players are caught off guard and end up receiving needless damage or dying outside the safe zone.

Clueless rotations: Players who lack map knowledge may make poor decisions when rotating to new locations or positions, exposing themselves to opponents.

Missed opportunities: If you don't keep an eye on the map, you'll miss out on information about surrounding foes, their movements, and potential ambushes.

To avoid making this error, examine the map regularly, plan your actions, and predict where the safe zone will be, giving yourself plenty of time to get there.

2) Overly aggressive playstyle

Many players make the mistake of adopting an overly aggressive playing style in PUBG Mobile. While aggression can be beneficial, it can also lead to errors such as:

Overcommitment: Rushing into combat without appropriate gear or backup might result in rapid death, especially when confronted by well-prepared opponents.

Ignoring location: Aggressive players frequently overlook the value of cover and location, making them easy targets.

Losing resources: Frequent encounters can deplete your ammo, medical supplies, and armor, leaving you unprepared for subsequent fights.

The ability to strike a balance between assertion and caution is critical. Choose your battles wisely and prioritize survival, especially as the game progresses.

3) Poor weapon and gear management

Mismanagement of weapons and equipment is another prevalent error in PUBG Mobile. Players frequently carry extraneous equipment or fail to optimize their loadout. Keep the following points in mind:

Inventory clutter: Carrying too many things can make your inventory messy and make it challenging to find what you need right away.

Ineffective weapon choice: Choosing weapons that are inappropriate for your playstyle or the current game situation may disadvantage you.

Lack of attachments: Failure to equip attachments can reduce the performance of your weapon.

To avoid making these blunders, examine and manage your inventory regularly, prioritize critical things, and tailor your weapons for the situation.

4) Inadequate team communication

PUBG Mobile is a team-based game in which communication is essential. Many players, however, fail to communicate properly, resulting in costly mistakes. Take note of the following:

Callouts: Failure to call out opponent positions, supply drops, or key information might result in missed opportunities or team wipes.

Overlapping roles: If teammates do not coordinate well, they may unwittingly duplicate roles or resources, resulting in scarcity and inefficiency.

Disconnected strategies: Failure to communicate strategies or develop a clear plan might lead to teammates making contradictory conclusions.

To address this, players should avoid using voice or text chat to transmit critical information, coordinate activities, and create team responsibilities.

5) Neglecting defensive tactics

While aggressive tactics might result in kills, players frequently ignore the value of defensive strategies in PUBG Mobile. Consider these pointers:

Lack of coverage: Failure to use available cover effectively exposes players to hostile fire.

Ignoring healing: Ignoring healing after receiving damage can result in unexpected deaths in the following engagements.

Ignoring sound: Sound cues, such as footsteps and gunfire, are essential for detecting surrounding threats. Ignoring these can be an expensive error.

Defensive strategies such as employing cover, tactically healing, and actively listening for auditory signals can dramatically enhance survival rates.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.