Community praises developers for implementing regular balance updates in Apex Legends Season 24

Apex Legends' developers have recently been quite active in making balance changes. They haven't held back from taking risks but have been extremely quick to fix things when they seemed to tip the scales. Notably, the community got together on X to praise the developers after their most recent patch release.

@FaidesTwitch praised the devs by saying that they were good and quick changes.

“Good quick changes”

@drumbum_ said these were the most adjustments the game had implemented ever on such short notice. They're also quite happy with how the Apex team have been functioning recently.

“not gonna lie I think this is the most adjustments this game has ever seen this fast and this often. obviously still some issues and adjustments I don't personally like and stuff but it's clear the team is moving a lil different this season. W eva nerf”

It was clear that the community was satisfied with the way the developers were handling balance changes. @PapiHorner replied that even though there were times when some guns felt too overpowered or nerfed, they felt satisfied with the team’s ability to listen to feedback and make the necessary changes quickly.

However, some players were unhappy with the changes. @unwornlyric said that with the immediate weapon nerfs, players did not even get a chance to get a feel of the meta before things were reverted.

“Why tho. With the immediate weapon nerfs we’re gonna have the same nerfed guns before the season started lmao. All guns were viable. Some a lil more than others”

@MarioXYZ_ thanked the developers for listening to the community and delivering the necessary updates quickly.

What changes were made with the recent patch in Apex Legends?

The most recent patch in Apex Legends mostly included gun changes. Here is a detailed overview:

EVA-8 rate of fire reduced at base and all bolt tiers.

Hemlok burst fire delay was reduced.

P2020 damage increased to 25 (was 24) and Akimbo hipfire spread tightened.

Mozambique pellet damage increased to 17 (was 16) and spread tightened.

RE-45 base magazine size increased to 20 (was 18) and white mag to 21 (was 20).

The image for Trios-Redemption no longer shows Storm Point as it's not currently in rotation.

This concludes everything you need to know about the recent patch update in Apex Legends.

