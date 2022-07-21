Compass Rose god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Compass Rose is the newest Shotgun introduced in last year's Destiny 2 Solstice. With the entire rework of the annual event, players can grab this specific weapon alongside the new Hand Cannon at the end of each activity. The activity is called Bonfire Bash, where players have to collect ignites to light up a huge bonfire in the middle.

This specific weapon is more viable in PvE right now, especially after the recent damage buff of pellet Shotguns in PvE by 10% to 25%. Being available once a year, players won't want to miss this rare Shotgun that comes with perks viable for both PvE and PvP.

The following article lists all the available perk combinations for the Compass Rose Shotgun in both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations for Compass Rose Shotgun in both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) How to get and usage

Compass Rose in Eva Levante's inventory (Image via Bungie)

To acquire the Compass Rose Shotguns, Destiny 2 players will have to complete the seasonal activity, Bonfire Bash. The activity itself has a chance to drop either one of the two weapons in the pool. So Guardians have to be either very lucky to get a god roll on the first drop or participate in the activity multiple times.

Being a Precision Framed weapon with pallet spread, this Shotgun comes with a relatively lower Impact and Range than slug weapons. This alone makes Compass Rose more effective in close-range fights against other Guardians. However, due to the recent buff of pallets in PvE, it can act as a great add-clearing gear in activities.

2) PvP god roll

PvP god roll for Compass Rose (Image via Bungie)

Pallet Shotguns have forever dominated the Crucible due to their capability of one-shotting anything within close to medium range. Precision Framed pallet Shotguns such as Retold Tale and Fractethyst are known to come with PvP-friendly perks that can one-shot opposing players from a fair distance.

The best perk combinations in Destiny 2 for Compass Rose are as follows:

Full Choke for tightened barrel, which can decrease the pallet spread by 3.75.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Quickdraw for increased Handling, where players can equip the weapon at an increased speed.

Snapshot Sights for a .75x multiplier at ADS speed and passive 4 Stability.

Other perks such as Air Assault and Golden Tricorn are great picks for Airborne Effectiveness and increased damage.

3) PvE god roll

Compass Rose best PvE perks (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned before, Compass Rose can now deal 10% to 25% more damage to combatants in PvE after the recent buff. Players can even get the added benefit of having Scorched perks such as Incandescence since this Shotgun is a Solar weapon.

The best perk combinations in Destiny 2 for Compass Rose in PvE are as follows:

Full Choke for tightened barrel and less pallet spread.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Lead from Gold for Special ammo after picking up Heavy ammo.

Incandescent for applying 30 stacks of Scorch on enemies after defeating a target.

Other perks such as Vorpal Weapon and Surplus are great inside PvE as well.

